Friday area football roundup

Central Valley 38, CWC 20
WOLBACH — Kyle Oakley did a lot during Central Valley’s win over Chambers-Wheeler Central.
Oakley was 20 of 27 for 228 with three touchdowns, while rushing the ball 25 times for 126 yards with a touchdown run.
Zander Wolf had six catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns.
High Plains 58, Palmer 28
PALMER — Palmer fell to High Plains Friday.
Jaden Perchal scored three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.
St. Paul 56, Wood River-Shelton 6
ST. PAUL — St. Paul picked up its third-straight victory after grabbing a win over Wood River-Shelton.
Rylan Birkly had eight carries for 129 yards with two touchdowns, Trevor Dugan had 11 carries for 75 yards and scored twice.
Hastings SC 39, Doniphan-Trumbull 28
HASTINGS — Hastings St. Cecilia jumped out to a 33-8 halftime lead en route to a win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Bluehawks quarterback Carson Kudlacek ran for 142 yards with a touchdown and passed for 109 yards and two more scores. Garrett Parr added 108 yards rushing and two scores.
Blake Detamore rushed for 136 yards and two TDs to lead Donphan-Trumbull.
Adams Central 59, Central City 20
HASTINGS — Adams Central raced out to a 39-8 halftime advantage to down Central City.
Nick Conant rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Central City quarterback Kale Jensen finished 22-for-40 for 267 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards.