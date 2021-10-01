Friday area football roundup

Central Valley 38, CWC 20

WOLBACH — Kyle Oakley did a lot during Central Valley’s win over Chambers-Wheeler Central.

Oakley was 20 of 27 for 228 with three touchdowns, while rushing the ball 25 times for 126 yards with a touchdown run.

Zander Wolf had six catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns.

High Plains 58, Palmer 28

PALMER — Palmer fell to High Plains Friday.

Jaden Perchal scored three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

St. Paul 56, Wood River-Shelton 6

ST. PAUL — St. Paul picked up its third-straight victory after grabbing a win over Wood River-Shelton.

Rylan Birkly had eight carries for 129 yards with two touchdowns, Trevor Dugan had 11 carries for 75 yards and scored twice.

Hastings SC 39, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

HASTINGS — Hastings St. Cecilia jumped out to a 33-8 halftime lead en route to a win over Doniphan-Trumbull.