Friday area football roundup

Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13
HOLDREGE — Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central opened the season with a win over Holdrege.
Hyatt Collins had 14 carries for 273 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 52 yards with a touchdown reception.
Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20
FULLERTON — Fullerton scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take control against Central Valley.
Fletcher Dubas was 7 of 12 for 162 yards with three touchdown strikes. Brady Cook carried the ball 20 times for 113 yards with a touchdown run.
Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12
PALMER — Dayton Faulk helped Nebraska Christian grab a season-opening victory over Palmer.
Dayton Faulk scored two rushing touchdowns and was 5 for 8 passing for 173 yards with three touchdowns. He also scored on a 72-yard kickoff return.
Gunner Reimers and Gatlin Reimers each scored for the Tigers.
Pierce 47, St. Paul 25
PIERCE — Class C-1 preseason No. 1-rated Pierce pulled away from No. 6 St. Paul.
Trevor Dugan had 23 carries for 100 yards, and was also 6 of 19 passing for 88 yards with a touchdown strike for St. Paul. Rylan Birkby had eight carries for 125 yards with a touchdown run.
Burwell 45, West Holt 0
BURWELL — Class D-1 preseason No. 1-rated Burwell opened with a shutout win over West Holt.
Caleb Busch had 19 carries for 199 yards with three scores, while Titus Gideon was 6 of 19 for 65 yards with three touchdowns. Tyler Gideon caught two of those touchdowns, while Cash Gurney caught the other one.
Ord 60, Gordon-Rushville 14
GORDON — Class C-2 defending state champion Ord had no problem with Gordon-Rushville.
Dylan Hurlburt was 5 for 5 for 94 yards with three touchdowns, while rushing 11 times for 159 yards with three scores. John DeRiso had three catches for 82 yards with the three scoring receptions.