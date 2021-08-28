 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday area football roundup
0 comments

Friday area football roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Football

Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13

HOLDREGE — Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central opened the season with a win over Holdrege.

Hyatt Collins had 14 carries for 273 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 52 yards with a touchdown reception.

Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20

FULLERTON — Fullerton scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take control against Central Valley.

Fletcher Dubas was 7 of 12 for 162 yards with three touchdown strikes. Brady Cook carried the ball 20 times for 113 yards with a touchdown run.

Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12

PALMER — Dayton Faulk helped Nebraska Christian grab a season-opening victory over Palmer.

Dayton Faulk scored two rushing touchdowns and was 5 for 8 passing for 173 yards with three touchdowns. He also scored on a 72-yard kickoff return.

Gunner Reimers and Gatlin Reimers each scored for the Tigers.

Pierce 47, St. Paul 25

PIERCE — Class C-1 preseason No. 1-rated Pierce pulled away from No. 6 St. Paul.

Trevor Dugan had 23 carries for 100 yards, and was also 6 of 19 passing for 88 yards with a touchdown strike for St. Paul. Rylan Birkby had eight carries for 125 yards with a touchdown run.

Burwell 45, West Holt 0

BURWELL — Class D-1 preseason No. 1-rated Burwell opened with a shutout win over West Holt.

Caleb Busch had 19 carries for 199 yards with three scores, while Titus Gideon was 6 of 19 for 65 yards with three touchdowns. Tyler Gideon caught two of those touchdowns, while Cash Gurney caught the other one.

Ord 60, Gordon-Rushville 14

GORDON — Class C-2 defending state champion Ord had no problem with Gordon-Rushville.

Dylan Hurlburt was 5 for 5 for 94 yards with three touchdowns, while rushing 11 times for 159 yards with three scores. John DeRiso had three catches for 82 yards with the three scoring receptions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts