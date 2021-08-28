Friday area football roundup

Trevor Dugan had 23 carries for 100 yards, and was also 6 of 19 passing for 88 yards with a touchdown strike for St. Paul. Rylan Birkby had eight carries for 125 yards with a touchdown run.

Burwell 45, West Holt 0

BURWELL — Class D-1 preseason No. 1-rated Burwell opened with a shutout win over West Holt.

Caleb Busch had 19 carries for 199 yards with three scores, while Titus Gideon was 6 of 19 for 65 yards with three touchdowns. Tyler Gideon caught two of those touchdowns, while Cash Gurney caught the other one.

Ord 60, Gordon-Rushville 14

GORDON — Class C-2 defending state champion Ord had no problem with Gordon-Rushville.

Dylan Hurlburt was 5 for 5 for 94 yards with three touchdowns, while rushing 11 times for 159 yards with three scores. John DeRiso had three catches for 82 yards with the three scoring receptions.