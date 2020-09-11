Friday area football roundup

Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28
BURWELL — Class D-1, No. 2 Burwell improved to 3-0 after defeating No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale.
Caleb Busch had 29 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns for the Longhorns, while Cash Gurney nine carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Barak Birch was 11 for 15 for 172 yards with two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown.
Central City 53, O’Neill 18
CENTRAL CITY — Central City outscored O’Neill 19-0 in the second quarter to help them defeat O’Neill
Adams Central 49, Minden 14
HASTINGS — Hyatt Collins had 13 carries for 149 yards and score three touchdown to lift Class C-1, No. 5 Adams Central past Minden.
The Patriots (3-0) led 37-0 at the half and never looked back.
Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7
GREELEY — Class D-2, No. 8 Central Valley rolled past Twin Loup.
Ty Nekoliczak threw three touchdown passes, while Morgan Behnk had a touchdown run and a touchdown reception for the Cougars.
Arcadia/Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14
AINSWORTH — Arcadia/Loup City rolled past Ainsworth Friday night.
Nebraska Christian 58, Heartland 12
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian had 394 total yards in its win over Heartland Friday.
Elijah Boersen had 17 carries for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns. Drew Perdew had three catches for 54 yards and caught two touchdown passes.
Kenesaw 44, Fullerton 14
FULLERTON — Fullerton fell behind 22-0 at the half and never recovered in a loss to Class D-2, No. 5 Kenesaw.
Humphrey SF 44, Palmer 38
PALMER — Class D-2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis broke up a Palmer pass into the end zone to get the win.
Carson Reimers scored three touchdowns and threw one to Cade Caspersen as well. Ruger Reimers ran for a touchdown as well.
SEM 66, Spalding Academy 62
SUMNER — Spalding Academy fell to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Friday.
