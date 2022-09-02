Friday area football roundup

Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7

HOLDREGE — Hyatt Collins helped Class C-1, No. 7 Adams Central to a 30-7 win over Holdrege.

Collins had 14 carries for 113 yards with three touchdowns for the Patriots.

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Amherst 0

AMHERST — Class C-2, No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia posted another shut out, this time on Amherst 35-0.

The Bluehawks put up 430 yards of offense, while holding the Broncos to 96 yards.

Carson Kudlacek was 9 of 19 for 212 yards with three touchdowns, while Chase Evans had 16 carries for 132 yards with two touchdowns for St. Cecilia.

Nebraska Christian 21, Heartland 20

CENTRAL CITY — The Nebraska Christian football team held on for a 21-20 win over Heartland.

The Eagles, who had 298 yards of offense, jumped out to a 21-6 lead.

Drew Perdew had 14 carries for 98 yards for Nebraska Christian.

Ravenna 70, Southern Valley 34

OXFORD — Ravenna put up 64 points in the first half, en route to a 70-34 win over Southern Valley.

Zach Lewandowski had 18 carries for 216 yards and scored five touchdowns, while Carter Jasnoch had 16 carries for 190 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Minden 23, St. Paul 0

ST. PAUL — Minden shut out St. Paul 23-0 Friday.

The Whippet defense held the Wildcat offense to under 200 yards of offense.