Friday area football roundup

St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, 2OT

HASTINGS — Tommy Wroblewski scored on an 8-yard run to give Class C-1 No. 3-rated St. Paul a 26-20 double overtime win over No. 5 Adams Central.

Eli Larson’s 2-yard scored gave the Wildcats a 20-13 lead in the first overtime, but the Patriots answered with a 4-yard run by Jayden Teichmeier.

After holding Adams Central scoreless, St. Paul clinched the win on Wroblewski’s score.

Cam Foster threw for touchdowns of 54 yards to Drew Bonifas and 34 yards to Tyler Slechta to give Adams Central leads in regulation.

St. Paul answered with touchdown runs by Eli Larson of 26 yards and Trevor Dugan of 5.

Ravenna 50, Heartland 6

RAVENNA — Jesse Drahota scored six touchdowns to help Ravenna defeat Heartland Friday.

Overall, he had 27 carries for 211 yards and scored five touchdowns, while catching two catches for 41 yards with a 37-yard strike from Zach Lewandowski.

Sabetha (Kan.) 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18