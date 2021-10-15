Friday area football roundup

Ord 56, Centura 0

ORD — Class C-2, No. 7 Ord put up 42 points in the third quarter during its win over Centura.

The Chants put up 281 yards on the ground. Gage Racek had 13 carries for 135 yards with two touchdowns, while Dylan Hurlbert had 10 carries for 103 yards with two scores.

Adams Central 24, St. Paul 0

ST. PAUL — Adams Central jumped out to a 16-0 first-quarter lead over St. Paul and never looked back.

Hyatt Collins returned from injury and had 185 yards on 33 carries with touchdowns of 2, 1 and 35 yards for the Patriots, who secured a district championship and a Class C-1 playoff berth.

Heartland 46, Ravenna 14

HENDERSON — Wil Fiddelke had 32 carries for 145 yards with two touchdowns during Ravenna’s loss to Heartland Friday.

Hastings SC 21, Sandy Creek 8

FAIRFIELD — After trailing 8-7 at the half, Class C-2 No. 6-rated Hastings St. Cecilia scored twice in the second half to avoid the upset from Sandy Creek.

Carson Kudlacek scored all three touchdowns by the Bluehawks on runs of 13, 13, and 5 yards. He gained 113 yards on 14 carries while Garrett Parr added 110 yards on 13 touches.