Friday area prep football roundup

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7
WAHOO — Class C-1, No. 6 Adams Central went on the road and upset No. 1 and defending champion Wahoo.
Hyatt Collins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries for the Patriots, while Tyler Slechta had four catches for 54 yards with a score.
St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6
BROKEN BOW — Class C-1, No. 9 St. Paul picked up its first win of the season with a victory over Broken Bow.
Eli Larson had seven carries for 139 yards with a touchdown run for the Wildcats, while Tommy Wroblewski had four carries for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns. St. Paul quarterback Brenden Knapp was 3 of 5 for 110 yards with a touchdown pass.
Central Valley 52, Palmer 16
PALMER — Ty Nekoliczak was involved in six touchdowns to lead Class D-2, No. 9 Central Valley over Palmer Friday.
Nekoliczak scored three rushing touchdowns, while passing for three more for the Cougars. Jackson McIntrye scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving for Central Valley.
Ruger Reimers scored two touchdowns for the Tigers in the loss.
Ravenna 30, Ansley/Litchfield 14
ANSLEY — Ravenna put 30 points in the second quarter to gain control against Ansley/Litchfield.
Jesse Drahota had 28 carries for 200 yards with a score to lead the Bluejays. Quarterback Zach Lewandowski was 13 of 14 for 155 yards with a touchdown, while rushing for 51 yards with two scores for Ravenna.
Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38
AINSWORTH — Caleb Busch helped lead Class D-1, No. 2 Burwell past Ainsworth.
Busch had six carries for 220 yards and score four touchdowns for the Longhorns. Receiver Mason Plock had two catches for 52 yards with a 49-yard score.
