Friday city roundup

CROSS COUNTRY
Islander boys win Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team captured the Kearney Invite Friday.
The Islander boys had five medalists to help them take the meet with 48 points, six more than runner-up North Platte.
Juan Garcia led the way with a second-place finish (15:50.05), while Gage Long was fourth (16:37.76), while Mason Tompkins came in ninth (17:02.70), Payton Sindelar was 13th (17:21.83) and Jerome Silva took 15th (17:29.38).
The girls took third with 93 points, with Aubrey Pikop leading the way with a 13th-place finish (21:00.10).
Kearney Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Grand Island 48, North Platte 54, Lexington 55, Lincoln High 109, Kearney 116, Lincoln Northeast 144, Holdrege 198.
Individual Medalists
1, Evan Caudy, NP, 15:49.03; 2, Juan Garcia, GI, 15:50.05; 3, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:05.60; 4, Gage Long, GI, 16:37.76; 5, Elmer Sotelo, LEX, 16:59.81; 6, Jonah San Miguel, NP, 17:00.34; 7, Matthew Dahlke, KEA, 17:01.11; 8, Ian Salazar, LEX, 17:02.70; 9, Mason Tompkins, GI, 17:02.70; 10, Jackson McNeese, LH, 17:18.24; 11, Micah Torres, KEA, 17:18.97; 12, Rian Teets, NP, 17:20.76; 13, Payton Sindelar, GI, 17:21.83; 14, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 17:22.43; 15, Jerome Silva, GI, 17:29.38.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Kearney 36, North Platte 63, Grand Island 93, Lincoln High 93, Lexington 114, Lincoln Northeast 161, Holdrege 164.
Individual Medalists
1, Hannah Goodwin, KEA, 18:43.40; 2, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 19:43.03; 3, Allison Badura, LNE, 20:26.58; 4, Emma Bonsall, KEA, 20:29.70; 5, Emma Bond, KEA, 20:32.36; 6, Olivia DiLillo, LH, 20:35.60; 7, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 20:38.63; 8, Lola Agena, LH, 20:55.72; 9, Nelia Rivas, NP, 20:49.92; 10, Kennedy Bartee, LH, 20:55.72; 11, Beatrice Lebsack, KEA, 20:58.65; 12, Evelyn Blaesi, NP, 20:58.78; 13, Aubrey Pikop, GI, 21:00.10; 14, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 21:09.07; 15, Lauren Kohtz, KEA, 21:19.67.
PREP SOFTBALL
Northwest falls twice to Kearney
The Northwest softball team lost twice to Kearney Friday.
The Vikings lost the openr 4-2 in a game where they had five errors but still outhit the Bearcats 6-4.
Avyn Urbanski was the leading hitter by going 1 of 4 with two RBIs.
Northwest fell to Kearney in the second game 12-1. Grace Baasch was 1 of 3 with a double, while Ahdriana Medrano was 1 od 3 with a RBI.
Game One
Kearney 010 010 2—4 4 2
Northwest 000 020 0—2 6 5
WP—Becker. LP—Laurent. 2B—KEA: Chamberlin. NW: Gaspar. HR—KEA: Kugler.
Game Two
Kearney 104 200 5—12 14 0
Northwest 100 000 0—1 6 1
WP—Becker. LP—Laurent. 2B—KEA: Heins, Chamberlin. NW: Baasch. 3B—KEA: Heins, Junker. HR—KEA: Chamberlin, Molina.
LSE too much for Islanders in both games
Lincoln Southeast swept a pair of games from Grand Island Friday.
The Class A, No. 8 Knights held off the Islanders 12-10 in the first game. Trailing 12-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, Grand Island scored six runs to cut the deficit to 12-10 but score anymore.
Kamdyn Barrientos was 2 of 5 with two RBIs and a double, while Brianna Lawver was 2 of 4 with two RBIs and a double in the loss.
Southeast defeated the Islanders 16-3 in four ininngs in the second game.
Syndey Cobler was 2 of 2 with a RBI and a double to lead the Grand Island offense.
Game One
Lincoln Southeast 160 120 2—12 11 4
Grand Island 300 100 6—10 12 7
WP—Hubbard. LP—Cobler. 2B—GI: Barrientos, Ramos. 3B—KEA: Brunning.
Game Two
Lincoln Southeast 360 7—16 12 1
Grand Island 011 1—3 8 7
WP—Kjeldgaard. LP—Dunning. 2B—GI: Cobler. LSE: Ewoldt, Helms. 3B—LSE: Bollen.
