Friday city roundup

Crusaders cruise past Twin River

Grand Island Central Catholic picked up its true victory of the season.

The Crusaders rolled to a 40-0 lead at the half and never looked back, rolling to a 61-0 win over Twin River Friday.

Even though GICC picked up its second victory to its record, the other came on a forfeit win over Gibbon.

GICC had 268 yards on the ground. Jack Steensonled the way with five carries for 72, including a 15-yard score, while Ben Alberts had 10 carries for 69 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Crusaders.Brayton Johnson had six carries with 85 yards with a touchdown run.

Johnson and Zenon Sack combined to go 7 of 11 passing for 96 yards with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Steenson.

GICC will be back in action Friday at Centura.

Islanders grab road win over Norfolk

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High football team got out early and didn’t let up.

The Islanders put up 21 first-half points and didn’t look back in a 35-10 win over Norfolk Friday.