Friday city roundup

Crusaders cruise past Twin River
Grand Island Central Catholic picked up its true victory of the season.
The Crusaders rolled to a 40-0 lead at the half and never looked back, rolling to a 61-0 win over Twin River Friday.
Even though GICC picked up its second victory to its record, the other came on a forfeit win over Gibbon.
GICC had 268 yards on the ground. Jack Steensonled the way with five carries for 72, including a 15-yard score, while Ben Alberts had 10 carries for 69 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Crusaders.Brayton Johnson had six carries with 85 yards with a touchdown run.
Johnson and Zenon Sack combined to go 7 of 11 passing for 96 yards with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Steenson.
GICC will be back in action Friday at Centura.
Islanders grab road win over Norfolk
NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High football team got out early and didn’t let up.
The Islanders put up 21 first-half points and didn’t look back in a 35-10 win over Norfolk Friday.
Kytan Fyfe was 10 of 17 for 154 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He threw a 20-yard strike to Brandon Fox and a 35-yard score to Dylan Sextro. He also scored two rushing touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 13-yard run.
Caleb Richardson scored the other Islander touchdown on a 5-yard in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Islanders will wrap up the regular season at Omaha Bryan next Friday.
Stuart defeats Heartland Lutheran
STUART — The Heartland Lutheran football team fell to Stuart 79-6 Friday.
No other information was provided.