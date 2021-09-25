Friday city roundup

GIRLS GOLF
GICC finishes tied for second at conference meet
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished tied for second at the Centennial Conference Meet Friday.
The Crusaders fired a 388, which tied Lincoln Lutheran’s score during the meet. Columbus Scotus won the meet with a 366.
Angela Messere led GICC with a third-place finish with an 80 score. Ember Kleint finished tied for 10th but lost in a scorecard playoff with a 98.
“We are excited to share co-conference runner-up with Lincoln Lutheran. I thought we performed very well,” GICC coach Dee Hanssen said. “This is a good confidence booster as we go into our last week of the regular season and start to prepare for districts which will be held on Oct. 4.”
Centennial Conference Meet
Team Standings
Columbus Scotus 366, Grand Island CC 388, Lincoln Lutheran 388, Lincoln Christian 392, Kearney Catholic 403, Fremont Bergan 461, Concordia 489.
Medalists
1, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 78; 2, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 79; 3, Angela Messere, GICC, 80; 4, Rachael Volin, LL, 83; 5, Maya Kuszak, LC, 87; 6, Taylor McGuire, KC, 92; 7, Avery Dierman, CCS, 94; 8, Sofia Hayes, KC, 96; 9, Kaelyn Dierman, CS, 96; 10, Alaina Dierman, CS, 98.