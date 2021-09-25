Friday city roundup

Angela Messere led GICC with a third-place finish with an 80 score. Ember Kleint finished tied for 10th but lost in a scorecard playoff with a 98.

“We are excited to share co-conference runner-up with Lincoln Lutheran. I thought we performed very well,” GICC coach Dee Hanssen said. “This is a good confidence booster as we go into our last week of the regular season and start to prepare for districts which will be held on Oct. 4.”