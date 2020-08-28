Friday City Roundup

PREP FOOTBALL
GICC falls in season opener to No. 2 Sutton
SUTTON — Cade Wiseman scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help Class C-2 No. 2 Sutton defeat Grand Island Central Catholic 22-0 Friday.
Trailing 8-0 in the third quarter, the Crusaders had a chance to get a touchdown as they took the ball down to the 1-yard line, but Russ Martinez was denied on fourth down.
Sutton took advantage as Wiseman, who had 167 yards rushing, scored on a 50-yard run on the next possession and scored on a 7-yard run.
“We had a great drive in the third quarter and we couldn’t finish it,” GICC coach Tim Dvorak said. “Fourth quarter came around and they just wore us down. We hung with them for a good three quarters.”
Russell Martinez was 9 of 19 for 45 yards and 13 carries for 49 yards to lead GICC.
The Crusaders play at Fremont Bergan Friday.
PREP GOLF
Vikings finish fourth at Seward Invite
SEWARD — Two medalists help the Northwest girls golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Seward Invite.
Avery Hermesch took fourth with an 89, while Olivia Ottman was in a four-way tie for eighth with a 94 to help the Vikings finish with a 393 score.
Seward Invite
Team Standings
Elkhorn South 368, York 380, Seward 381, Northwest 393, Nebraska City 398, Columbus Lakeview 416, Aurora 418, Norris 419, Schuyler 437, Shelby-Rising City 508.
Medalists
1, Brynn Bohlen, NC, 84; 2, Lauren Kohl, ES, 85; 3, Riley Stuhr, YOR, 86; 4, Avery Hermesch, NW, 89; 5, Michaela Gommermann, ES, 90; 6, Breanna Placke, ES, 90; 7, Abby York, York, 93; 94, 8T, Olivia Ottman, NW, 94; 8T, Gabi Wyrick, NOR, 94; 8T, Nataliy Anderson, SEW, 94; 8T, Sydney Blum, NC, 94.
Other Northwest golfers — Lanie Fry 98, Amber Muhlbach 112, Taylor Mazour 121.
Islanders shoot 406 at Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High shot 406 at the Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes.
North Platte won the team title at 295 with Lincoln Southwest second at 308. North Platte’s Bailey Steele was medalist with a 68.
Kearney Invite
Team Scoring
North Platte 295, Lincoln Southwest 308, Lincoln Pius X 326, Lincoln East 352, Kearney 353, Papillion-La Vista 356, Lincoln Southeast 368, Columbus 373, Norfolk 403, Grand Island 406, Fremont 472, Kearney JV 488.
Individuals
1, Steele, North Platte, 68; 2, Kolbas, Pius X, 69; 3. Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 72; 4, Steele, Southwest, 73; 5, Morrison, North Platte, 74; 6, Lashley, North Platte, 75; 7, Maiyo, Southeast, 76; 8, Al. Sander, Southwest, 77; 9. Adler, Southwest, 77; 10, Jones, North Platte, 78; 11, Edwards, Kearney, 80; 12. Terwilliger, Southwest, 81; 13, Lasso, Columbus, 83; 14, Sothan, Southeast, 83; 15, Blume, Norfolk, 83.
