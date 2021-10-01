Friday City Roundup

FOOTBALL

Kennedy helps NW get win over Seward

Gibson Kennedy helped the Northwest football team break a two-game losing streak.

The senior running back ran for 185 yards and scored two long touchdowns to help the Vikings to a 33-14 win over Class B, No. 8 and previously undefeated Seward Friday.

That was part of 289 rushing yards for Northwest as Austin Payne, who started at quarterback for the injuried Sam Hartman, had 68 yards rushing while scoring two touchdowns.

“We were able to get our tempo going and ran the ball. That’s big for our guys,” NW coach Kevin Stein said in his postgame radio interview. “We probably ran the same play 20 times tonight and the offensive line was saying to run the same play. We were getting a heck of a push. That allowed Gibson to find holes and he popped one.”

The defense set the tone early as they forced a turnover on their first possession. Two plays later, Kennedy broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run.

Northwest would score two more touchdowns in going up 19-0 at the end of the first half.