Friday City Roundup

FOOTBALL
Kennedy helps NW get win over Seward
Gibson Kennedy helped the Northwest football team break a two-game losing streak.
The senior running back ran for 185 yards and scored two long touchdowns to help the Vikings to a 33-14 win over Class B, No. 8 and previously undefeated Seward Friday.
That was part of 289 rushing yards for Northwest as Austin Payne, who started at quarterback for the injuried Sam Hartman, had 68 yards rushing while scoring two touchdowns.
“We were able to get our tempo going and ran the ball. That’s big for our guys,” NW coach Kevin Stein said in his postgame radio interview. “We probably ran the same play 20 times tonight and the offensive line was saying to run the same play. We were getting a heck of a push. That allowed Gibson to find holes and he popped one.”
The defense set the tone early as they forced a turnover on their first possession. Two plays later, Kennedy broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run.
Northwest would score two more touchdowns in going up 19-0 at the end of the first half.
Seward got on the board as quarterback Gavin Sukup threw a 41-yard strike to Micah Hackbert, but Kennedy gave momentum back to the Vikings as he scored on a 65-yard run.
Seward did score to bring the score back to 26-14, but Northwest put the game away as Payne scored on a 20-yard run.
Stein said he was happy to get a win over Seward, who was undefeated entering the game, even though they gave 325 yards of offense.
“We beat one heck of a football team,” Stein said. “They did make some big plays but we really kept their offense in check, especially in the running game. We were fundamentally sound and made Sukup run around. I was proud of them as a whole.”
The Vikings will play at York next Friday.
Ord runs past GICC
ORD — The Class C-2, No. 8 Ord ran past Grand Island Central Catholic 49-18 Friday.
The Chants forced six turnovers and rushed for 310 yards against the Crusaders. Gage Racek had 21 carries for 179 yards with three scores, while Dylan Hurlburt had nine carries for 105 yards wtih two touchdowns.
Brayton Johnson rushed for 28 yards with a 15-yard touchdown run for GICC.
He also threw two touchdown passes but threw four interceptions. He threw touchdown passes on a 27-yard strike to Zenon Sack and a 27-yard pass to Isaac Herbek.
Hampton rolls past Red Hornets
HAMPTON — Hampton posted a 58-18 win over Heartland Lutheran.
“We played hard and did some good things but we just made to many mistakes. Credit to Hampton they are a good team and played well. Proud of the effort we put in tonight, just have to continue to keep getting better,” Red Hornet coach Brent Penny said.
No other information was provided.
GIRLS GOLF
Ottman, Vikings take Central Conference
CRETE — Olivia Ottman helped the Northwest girls golf team during the Central Conference Meet Friday.
Ottman won the meet by shooting an 87 to help the Viking win the meet with a 382 score.
Taylor Mazour finished tied for third with an 89, while Avery Hermesch was tied for 11th with a 99.
Central Conference Meet
Team Standings
Northwest 382, York 394, Lexington 404, Columbus Lakeview 410, Seward 413, Adams Central 433, Holdrege 439, Crete 441, Schuyler 442.
Medalists
1, Olivia Ottman, NW, 87; 2, Piper Fernau, YOR, 88; 3T, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 89; 3T, Taylor Mazour, NW, 89; 3T, Amos O’Braisa, LEX, 89;6T, Zoey Salem, LEX, 91; 6, Hannah Kitt, CL, 91; 6T, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 91; 10, Esmeralda Sacarias, SCH, 98; 11T, Emily Stoeger, AC, 99; 11T, Avery Hermesch, NW, 99; 11T, Regin Dunham, YOR, 99; 14, Maryn Johnson, SEW, 100; 15T, Ella Davis, CL, 103; 15T, Alyssa Alt, YOR, 103.
SOFTBALL
GICC finishes third at Lou-Platte Tourney
CENTRAL CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team finished third during the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament Friday.
The Crusaders opened with a 6-3 loss in eight innings to St. Paul. The Wildcats scored five runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Amber Kosmicki’s grand slam.
Mia Golka led the offense by going 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
GICC regrouped for a 13-10 win over Ord, despite committing five errors. Kylie Gangwish and Cody Obermeier each hit home runs for the Crusaders, while Avery O’Boyle was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double to lead the offense.
Central Catholic finished the day with a 14-2 three-inning win over Centura-Central Valley. Hahlan Hopper was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Kahlan Hooper was 2 for 2 with a RBI and a double to lead the offense.
Game One
St. Paul 100 000 05—6 8 0
Grand Island CC 100 000 02—3 5 4
WP—Wegner. LP—Saddler. HR—SP: Kosmicki
Game Two
Ord 340 30—10 12 1
Grand Island CC 930 1X—13 8 5
WP—Culler. LP—Holm. 2B—ORD: Whited, Holm, Cargill. GICC: O’Boyle. HR—ORD: Holm. GICC: Gangwish, Obermeier.
Game Three
CCV 110—2 5 3
Grand Island CC 923—14 8 0
WP—Culler. LP—Brandt. 2B—GICC: Hooper 2, Gangwish, O’Boyle. HR: CCV: Young.
CROSS COUNTRY
GISH boys earn three medalists at Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country teams brought home three medalists from the Columbus Invite Friday.
Juan Garcia paced the Islanders with a second-place finish at 16:31.58, while Gabe Wilson took 10th at 17:09.81 and Mason Tompkins taking 14th at 17:48.52.
Those efforts helped Grand Island take third with 73 points.
Lauren Brown was the Islander girl to medal as she finished 13th at 21:40.48, which helped them finish fifth with 106 points.
Columbus Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Fremont 25, Norfolk 55, Grand Island 73, Columbus 97, Bellevue East 143, Bellevue West 164, Omaha Bryan 184.
Medalists
1, Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:16.13; 2, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:31.58; 3, Braden Taylor, FRE, 16:44.98; 4, Nolan Miller, FRE, 16:48.15; 5, Carter Waters, FRE, 16:48.98; 6, Aaron Ladd, FRE, 16:55.01; 7, Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 17:06.23; 10, Gabe Wilson, GI, 17:09.81; 11, Tristen Kittelson, NOR, 17:11.08; 12, Tyson Baker, FRE, 17:20.78; 13, Noah Lawrence, COL, 17:23.07; 14, Mason Tompkins, GI, 17:48.52; 15, Cole Uzzell, NOR, 17:51.53.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Norfolk 46, Fremont 51, Columbus 80, Bellevue West 85, Grand Island 106, Omaha Bryan 175, Bellevue East 184.
Medalists
1, Kara Muller, BW, 20:11.64; 2, Mia Wagner, FRE, 20:29.05; 3, Ester Protzman, NOR, 20:51.67; 4, Natalie McNamara, BW, 21:18.79; 5, Taylor McCabe, FRE, 21:24.53; 6, Hannah Kropastch, COL, 21:24.79; 7, Chloe Hemmer, FRE, 21:25.17; 8, Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 21:27.36; 8, Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 21:27.35; 9, Paige Godfrey, NOR, 21:28.37; 10, Liberty Larsen, COL, 21:28.77; 11, Hailey Kropatsch, COL, 21:29.12; 12, Abbigail Foster, NOR, 21:33.62; 13, Lauren Brown, GI, 21:40.48; 14, Molly Meier, NOR, 21:40.48; 15, Isabel Stewart, OB, 21:41.26.
NW earns four medalists at Bearcat Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Northwest cross country teams finished with a total of four medalists at the Bearcat Invite in Scottsbluff Friday.
For the boys, Caden Keller led the Vikings to a third-place finish at 16:48.15, while Ben Sutherland was seventh while coming in at 17:14.10. That allowed the NW boys to finish fourth with 49 points.
For the girls, Lexie Lilienthal was fifth at 20:31.94 and Neelie Dorsey was seventh at 20:48.12.
Bearcat Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Sidney 36, Scottsbluff 41, Gering 45, Northwest 49, Torrington 52, Chadron 81, Alliance 148
Medalists
1, Cameron Brauer, SID, 16:41.62; 2, Hans Bastron, SCO, 16:45.56; 3, Caden Keller, NW, 16:48.15; 4, Aydan Loya, TORR, 16:50.68; 5, Danniel Bashtovoi, SID, 16:58.20; 6, Nathan Seiler, GER, 17:02.94; 7, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:14.10; 8, Bryce Carrillo, GER, 17:17.46; 9, James Adams, SCO, 17:24.50; 10, Eli Marez, GER, 17:38.27; 11, Weston Cronk, TORR, 17:50.40; 12, Carter Ryan, CHA, 17:54.81; 13, Nathan Hoevet, SCO, 17:57.86; 14, Treyson Johnstone, SID, 17:59.78; 15, Myles Wilson, TORR, 18:05.60.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Gering 23, Chadron 30, Scottsbluff 44, Northwest 47, Torrington 70.
Medalists
1, Madison Seiler, GER, 19:47.00; 2, Makinley Fuller, CHA, 19:56.92; 3, Jadyn Scott, GER, 20;13.66; 4, Shailee Paxton, GER, 20:20.90; 5, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 20:31.94; 6, Grace Pyle, CHA, 20:40.93; 7, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 20:48.12; 8, Kaylee Charbonneau, SCO, 20:56.88; 9, Jenju Peters, SID, 21:02.11; 10, Hannah Rugroden, SCO, 21:06.21; 11, Emma Witte, CHA, 21:17.14; 12, Tyne Stokes, TORR, 21:20.36; 13, Leila Tewahade, CHA, 21:24.27; 14, Sunny Edens, SCO, 21:30.16; 15, Mikayla Seebohm, ALL, 21:32.84.
Volleyball
Northwest starts 3-0 at Twin Cities Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Northwest volleyball started 3-0 at the Twin Cities Invite Friday.
The Vikings opened with a 25-16, 25-15 win over North Platte. Halle Palu led the way with seven kills, while Kinzi Havranek dished out nine assists and nine digs.
Northwest then defeated Chadron 25-14, 25-16. Ashlynn Brown pounded down five kills, while Whitney Loman chipped in four. Havranek had eight assists and seven digs.