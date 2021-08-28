Friday city roundup

GIRLS GOLF
Northwest shoots school record while claiming Seward Invite
SEWARD — The Northwest girls golf team set a school record while claiming the Seward Invite Friday.
The Vikings, led by Olivia Ottman’s individual title, fired a 353 to win the team title.
Ottman claimed the individual title after firing an 82. It’s believed to be the second all-time individual champion for Northwest.
The Vikings had four other golfers earn medals. Avery Hermesch came in third with an 86, while Taylor Mazour was fourth with an 86. Alyssa Empfield was 13th with a 96, while Alayna Wattier took 14th with a 97.
Seward Invite
Team Standings
Northwest 353, York 387, Elkhorn South 390, Norris 391, Columbus Lakeview 425, Seward 436, Nebraska City 440, Aurora 456, Schuyler 494, Shelby-Rising City 523, Crete 596.
Individual Medalists
1, Olivia Ottman, NW, 82; 2, Piper Fernau, YOR, 84; 3, Avery Hermesch, NW, 86; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 86; 4T, Ella Welsh, NC, 89; 6, Hannah Kitt, CL, 92; 7, Regin Dunham, YOR, 93; 7T, Zoey Thomata, ES, 93; 7T, Emily Glinsmann, NOR, 93; 7T, Lexi Jantzen, NOR, 93; 7T, Regin Dunham, YOR, 93; 11T, Kenna Jordan, ES, 95; 11T, Josie Gates, SRC, 95; 13, Alyssa Empfield, NW, 96; 14, Alayna Wattier, NW, 97; 15, Grace Ziegler, AUR, 99.
Prep Football
Big plays doom Northwest in loss to Bennington
BENNINGTON — Dylan Mostek helped Bennington defeat Northwest 45-20.
Mostek had 350 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Badgers. All of the Bennington’s scores were 34 yards or more.
Viking quarterback Sam Hartman scored two rushing touchdowns, and was 18 for 30 passing for 218 yards with a 45-yard strike to Garrett Richardson.
Elba defeats Heartland Lutheran
Elba grabbed a 54-20 victory over Heartland Lutheran Friday night.
No other information was provided.