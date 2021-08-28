Friday city roundup

Ottman claimed the individual title after firing an 82. It’s believed to be the second all-time individual champion for Northwest.

The Vikings had four other golfers earn medals. Avery Hermesch came in third with an 86, while Taylor Mazour was fourth with an 86. Alyssa Empfield was 13th with a 96, while Alayna Wattier took 14th with a 97.