Friday city roundup

FOOTBALL
Vikings roll past Alliance
ALLIANCE — The Class B, No. 8 Northwest football team had no problem with Alliance.
The Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and didn’t led up in a 48-0 win Friday.
In all, the Vikings had 465 yards of offense.
Sam Hartman was 14 of 17 for 175 yards and threw two touchdown passes, while rushing for 112 yards with two scores.
Nathan Carkoski also scored two touchdowns for the Vikings.
NW coach Kevin Stein said he was pleased with what he saw.
“We thought we ran good tempo all night. We were able to use our depth very well tonight,” Stein said on the postgame radio broadcast. “It was a good night for us.”
Alliance 0 0 0 0—0
Northwest (2-1) 21 20 7 0—48
GICC falls to Centennial
UTICA — Grand Island Central Catholic had a hard time stopping Mike Nisly.
The Centennial running back rushed for 260 yards with four touchdowns, leading to a 42-27 Crusader loss.
GICC quarterback Brayton Johnson was 12 of 26 for xx yards with two strikes to Marcus Lowry.
Johnson also scored on a 5-yard run. The GICC defense scored a touchdown on a block punt by Joey Koralewski.
Grand Island CC 7 6 7 7—27
Centennial 14 14 14 0—42
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwest sweeps Aurora Invite titles
AURORA — The Northwest cross country teams earned a sweep at the Aurora Invite Friday.
Both the boys and girls earned team titles after both teams won with 33 points each.
The boys used three medalists to take their title with 33 points, 14 less than York. Caden Keller led the way with a second-place finish (17:17.04), while Ben Sutherland came in sixth (18:27.78) and Kian Botts was ninth (18:36.44).
The girls had four medalists to win the meet with 33 points, nine less than York. Lexie Lilienthal led the Vikings with a fourth-place finish (21:34.11), while Evie Keller was right behind by taking fifth (21:34.93). Leah Carlson came in 11th (22:36.97) and Neelie Dorsey was 13th (22:45.26).
Aurora Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Northwest 33, York 47, Aurora 51, Seward 56, Adams Central 66, Hastings 89, Crete 133, Hastings St. Cecilia 144.
Medalists
1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 16:44.81; 2, Caden Keller, NW, 17:17.04; 3, Colin Pinneo, YOR, 17:34.24; 4, Lucas Lautier, AUR, 18:06.75; 5, Gabe Zarraga, YOR, 18:14.46; 6, Ben Sutherland, NW, 18:27.78; 7, James Bonde, YOR, 18:31.95; 8, Colin Standifer, SEW, 18:34.98; 9, Kian Botts, NW, 18:36.44; 10, Isaac Bisbee, AUR, 18:45.87; 11, Jonathan Jurchen, SEW, 18:49.87; 12, Kevin Vuong, HAS, 18:53.71; 13, Evan Struss, HAS, 18:59.48; 14, Tyan Stritt, AC, 19:02.78; 15, Nic Classen, SEW, 19:05.80.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Northwest 33, York 42, Aurora 67, Seward 68, Hastings 76, Hastings St. Cecilia 79, Crete 105, Adams Central 130.
Medalists
1, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 20:02.81; 2, Alayna Vargas, HSC, 20:23.35; 3, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 21:17.05; 4, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 21:34.11; 5, Evie Keller, NW, 21:34.93; 6, Kelyn Henry Perlich, HAS, 21:54.53; 7, Kanrie Gottschalk, SEW, 21:54.53; 9, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 22:23.91; 10, Tessa Greisen, SEW, 22:29.78; 11, Leah Carlson, NW, 22:36.97; 12, Emory Conrad, YOR, 22:44.76; 13, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 22:45.26; 14, Lainey Portwine, YOR, 22:50.16; 15, Zoe Kriefels, YOR, 23:07.63.
Garcia leads Islander boys at Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — Juan Garcia helped the Grand Island Senior high boys cross country team to a second-place finish at the Kearney Invite Friday.
The senior took third (16:17.33) to help the Islanders, who had two other medalists, finish with 55 points, eight more than Lexington at the Meadowlark Golf Course.
Gabriel Wilson came in fifth (17:16.65), while Mason Tompkins was eighth (17:25.70).
Lauren Brown came in 10th (21:34.42) to help the Grand Island girls take fourth with 103 points.
Kearney Invite
At Meadowlark Golf Course
BOYS
Team Standings
Lexington 47, Grand Island 55, North Platte 66, Lincoln High 126, Kearney 132, Lincoln Northeast 150, Holdrege 166, Bellevue West 184
Medalists
1, Daniel Romary, LNE, 15:52.80; 2, Evan Caudy, NP, 16:11.59; 3, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:17.33; 4, Ian Salazar, LEX, 17:10.20; 5, Gabriel Wilson, GI, 17:16.65; 6, Cisco Rivas, KEA, 17:18.53; 7, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 17:22.39; 8, Mason Tompkins, GI, 17:25.70; 9, Rian Teets, NP, 17:30.58; 10, Quade Lowe, NP, 17:34.24; 11, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 17:38.00; 12, Garrett Converse, LEX, 17:41.66; 13, Miguel Cruz, LEX, 17:43.48; 14, Deshawn Burks, LH, 17:46.67; 15, Kevin Parada, LEX, 17:47.43.
GIRLS
Team Standings
North Platte 45, Kearney 46, Bellevue West 98, Grand Island 103, Lexington 108, Lincoln Northeast 166, Lincoln High 168.
Medalists
1, Abigail Burger, KEA, 19:24.48; 2, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 19:31.39; 3, Kennedy Bartee, LH, 19:33.43; 4, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:33.93; 5, Kara Muller, BW, 20:32.61; 6, Evelyn Blaesi, NP, 20:45.16; 7, Emma Bonsall, KEA, 20:54.88; 8, Sam Stava, KEA, 21:04.89; 9, Natalie McNamara, BW, 21:26.91; 10, Lauren Brown, GI, 21:34.42; 11, Nelia Rivas, NP, 21:39.49; 12, Ava Trejo-Angel, KEA, 21:43.76; 13, Ally Badura, LNE, 21:45.29; 14, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 21:46.42; 16, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 22:05.84.