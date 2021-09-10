Friday city roundup

GICC quarterback Brayton Johnson was 12 of 26 for xx yards with two strikes to Marcus Lowry.

Johnson also scored on a 5-yard run. The GICC defense scored a touchdown on a block punt by Joey Koralewski.

Grand Island CC 7 6 7 7—27

Centennial 14 14 14 0—42

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwest sweeps Aurora Invite titles

AURORA — The Northwest cross country teams earned a sweep at the Aurora Invite Friday.

Both the boys and girls earned team titles after both teams won with 33 points each.

The boys used three medalists to take their title with 33 points, 14 less than York. Caden Keller led the way with a second-place finish (17:17.04), while Ben Sutherland came in sixth (18:27.78) and Kian Botts was ninth (18:36.44).

The girls had four medalists to win the meet with 33 points, nine less than York. Lexie Lilienthal led the Vikings with a fourth-place finish (21:34.11), while Evie Keller was right behind by taking fifth (21:34.93). Leah Carlson came in 11th (22:36.97) and Neelie Dorsey was 13th (22:45.26).