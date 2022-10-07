Friday City Roundup

FOOTBALL
Fillmore Central too much for GICC
GENEVA — Grand Island Central Catholic fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and never recovered.
That allowed Fillmore Central to grab a 27-6 win over the Crusaders Friday.
GICC’s lone score came on a Jack Alberts 73-yard touchdown reception from Zenon Sack.
Sack was 3 of 18 for 82 yards with a touchdown pass for the Crusaders. They had 26 rushing yards in the contest.
GICC hosts Doniphan-Trumbull next Friday.
Heartland Lutheran falls to Hampton
HAMPTON — Heartland Lutheran fell to Hampton 59-12 Friday night.
The Red Hornets were behind 52-6 at the half and never recovered.
No other information was provided.
Heartland Lutheran plays at Santee Friday.