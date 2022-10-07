 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday City Roundup

FOOTBALL

Fillmore Central too much for GICC

GENEVA — Grand Island Central Catholic fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and never recovered.

That allowed Fillmore Central to grab a 27-6 win over the Crusaders Friday.

GICC’s lone score came on a Jack Alberts 73-yard touchdown reception from Zenon Sack.

Sack was 3 of 18 for 82 yards with a touchdown pass for the Crusaders. They had 26 rushing yards in the contest.

GICC hosts Doniphan-Trumbull next Friday.

Heartland Lutheran falls to Hampton

HAMPTON — Heartland Lutheran fell to Hampton 59-12 Friday night.

The Red Hornets were behind 52-6 at the half and never recovered.

Heartland Lutheran plays at Santee Friday.

City Roundup

