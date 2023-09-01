PREP FOOTBALL

Skutt hands Northwest a 30-14 setback

Anthony Heithoff scored two touchdowns in a 14-second span to spark Omaha Skutt to a 30-14 road victory over Grand Island Northwest Friday night.

Heihtoff’s 1-yard scoring run made it 23-0 SkyHawks with 6 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter. On Northwest’s next possession, Heithoff intercepted a Cam Jensen pass and returned it 25 yards for a score to put the SkyHawks (1-1) up 30-0 at the 6:45 mark.

The Vikings (0-2) picked up fourth-quarter touchdowns on passes of 39 yards from Jensen to Chase Weigert and 6 yards from Jensen to Cam Walker. Myles Ericksen made both extra-point kicks for Northwest, which visits Seward on Sept. 8.

Colin Pike’s 7-yard TD run with 3:21 left in the first quarter opened the scoring for Skutt.

The SkyHawks added 10 second-quarter points on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Van Dyke to Joe Kolega and a 33-yard field goal by Morgan Finkenbinder to build a 17-0 halftime lead.

CROSS COUNTRY

Islander boys finish eighth at Augustana Twilight meet

AUGUSTANA, S.D. — The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team finished eighth at the Augustana Twilight Invite.

Kaden Boltz led the Islanders with a 20th-place finish, finishing at 16:26.5.

The girls finished 18th with 499 points. Katie Johnsen led the way, coming in at 40th with a 20:14.3 time.

PREP GOLF

Islanders fire 487 at home meet

The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team fired a 487 at its home invite Friday.

Katie Lofing led the Islanders with a 97 score, while Sarah Wichman fired a 109.

Lincoln Southwest won the meet with a 317, while Beatrice’s Kiera Paquette won individual honors with a 77.

Grand Island Invite

Team Standings

Lincoln Southwest 317, Lincoln East 340, Kearney 350, Beatrice 381, North Platte 391, Norfolk 396, Millard West 398, Lincoln Southeast 400, Lincoln Pius X 407, Columbus 416, Fremont 455, Grand Island 487.

Medalists

1, Paquette, BEA, 77; 2, Giesselmann, FRE, 78; 3, Larsen, LSW, 78; 4, Ball, LSW, 79; 5, Honnens, LE, 79; 6, Hyten, LSW, 79; 7, Nelson, LSW, 81; 8, Goc, COL, 83; 9, James, KEA, 83; 10, Schoemaker, LE, 85; 11, Peterson, KEA, 86; 12, Bayne, LE, 87; 13, Matthews, NP, 89; 14, Shirk, LE, 89; 15, Dowhy, KEA, 90.

Grand Island golfers — Lofing 97, Wichman 109, Myers, 141, Richling 140, Jeffers 156.

PREP SOFTBALL

Islanders split at Papillion

PAPILLION — The Grand Island Senior High softball team split a pair of games at the Papillion-LaVista South Invite Friday.

The Islanders opened with a 12-0 three-inning loss to Class A, No. 5 Millard North, but bounced back to defeat Valor Christian 11-10.

In the first game, Grand Island had no hits and committed seven errors.

In the second game, the Islanders trailed 10-0 after three innings, but scored 11 in the next two to get the win. Trailing 10-9 in the fifth inning, Hallie Hinrichs hit a two-RBI single for the winning run. Briannah Kutschkau led the offense by going 3 for 5 with RBIs, a double and a triple.

Game One

Millard North 12, Grand Island 0

Millard North 624 - 12 6 0

Grand Island 00 - 0 0 7

WP-Pokorny. LP-Hoos. 2B-MN: Closeman, Pokorny, Swift.

Game Two

Grand Island 11, Valor Christian 10

Valor Christian 244 00 - 10 11 0

Grand Island 000 56 - 11 8 2

WP-Sindelar. LP-Schmidt. 2B-VC: Whidden 2. GI: Kutschkau, Wolfe. 3B-GI: Kutschkau.