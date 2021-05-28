Friday Legion Baseball roundup

Home Federal opens home invite with win over Waverly
The Home Federal legion baseball team opened the Grand Island/Hastings Invite with a 9-2 win over Waverly Friday.
The Grand Island seniors broke a 2-all tie with a five-run third inning to take control.
“That was a huge inning for us. We were patient at the plate and earned some walks and had some timely hitting,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said.
Home Federal had seven hits, with Brayden Wenzl going 2 for 4 with a RBI to lead the offense, while Mike Buhrman was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run.
Jaden Jurgensmier gave up four hits and had seven strikeouts to get the win for Home Federal.
“He commanded all three pitches for strikes, and made his defense work for him,” Wells said. “He really had a good day for us.”
Grand Island will play two games to continued tournament play Saturday. They will open with Seward at 11 a.m. and Cheyenne, Wyo. at 4 p.m.
Waverly 002 000 0—2 4 2
Home Federal 205 012 X—9 7 2
WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Kasparak. 2B—W: Herrell, Bream. HR—HF: Buhrman.
Dinsdale drops two games at Kearney
KEARNEY — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive dropped their opening two games of the Kearney Invite.
The Grand Island juniors lost their opening game 11-2 in five innings to Lincoln Southwest.
Dinsdale led 2-1 after the opening inning, but Southwest scored four runs in the second inning to take control.
Grand Island had four hits in the contest, with Ethan Foley, Jacob Albers, Camden Jensen and Dane Arrants all had hits.
In the second game, Ogallala scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 13-12 win over Dinsdale.
Grand Island outhit Ogallala 14-9 but committed six errors.
Jack Steenson went 3 for 4 with a RBI and two doubles to lead the offense.
Dinsdale will be back in action against Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. for their only game in the second day.
Game One
Tom Dinsdale 200 00—2 4 2
Lincoln Southwest 143 3X—11 9 0
WP—Anderson. LP—Steenson.
Game Two