Friday Legion Baseball roundup

Home Federal opens home invite with win over Waverly

The Home Federal legion baseball team opened the Grand Island/Hastings Invite with a 9-2 win over Waverly Friday.

The Grand Island seniors broke a 2-all tie with a five-run third inning to take control.

“That was a huge inning for us. We were patient at the plate and earned some walks and had some timely hitting,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said.

Home Federal had seven hits, with Brayden Wenzl going 2 for 4 with a RBI to lead the offense, while Mike Buhrman was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run.

Jaden Jurgensmier gave up four hits and had seven strikeouts to get the win for Home Federal.

“He commanded all three pitches for strikes, and made his defense work for him,” Wells said. “He really had a good day for us.”

Grand Island will play two games to continued tournament play Saturday. They will open with Seward at 11 a.m. and Cheyenne, Wyo. at 4 p.m.

Waverly 002 000 0—2 4 2

Home Federal 205 012 X—9 7 2