Friday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal defeats Kearney Runza for third time

KEARNEY — Same teams, same result.

For the third time this season, Home Federal posted a win over Kearney Runza Friday.

The second inning was all the Grand Island seniors needed as they scored five runs during a 5-3 win.

The Home Federal offense produced nine hits with Eli Arends and Brayden Lee both going 2-for-4, while Jacob Nesvara was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Kaden Kuusela went five innings to get the win. He gave up five hits but did have four strikeouts.

Cole Sweley earned the save by giving up only one hit with three strikeouts.

Home Federal 050 000 0—5 9 2

Kearney Runza 000 102 0—3 6 3

WP—Kuusela. LP—Rehtus. SV—Sweley.

U-Save Pharmacy falls behind early, loses at Kearney Runza

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy legion baseball team fell behind early and never recovered.

That allowed Kearney Runza to defeat the Grand Island seniors 7-4 Friday.

Kearney scored one run in the second inning and got six more across the plate in the fourth.

Grand Island scored all four of their runs in the top of the sixth.

Third baseman Evan Gydesen led U-Save by going 2-for-3 in his appearances at the plate. Catcher Tegam Lemkau also went 2-for-2.

Pitcher Eli Ford picked up the loss, throwing five strikeouts but allowing six hits in four innings of work.

U-Save is back on the road on Saturday at the Pierce Tournament. They will play a doubleheader against Pierce and Flandreau, S.D.

U-Save Pharmacy 000 004 0—4 6 2

Kearney Runza 010 600 X—7 6 0

WP—Foster. LP—Ford. 2B—USP: Ostermeier. KR: Simmons, Smith.

Five Points Banks defeats Omaha Central, ties with Owatonna (Minn)

OMAHA — The Five Points Bank baseball team earned a win and a tie during the second day of the Battle of Omaha Friday.

The Grand Island juniors opened with 3-all tie with Owatonna (Minn.)

Five Points Bank had a 3-0 lead before Owatonna had a three-run sixth to tie the game.

Ryan Coslor, Cedric Sullivan and Jack Steenson each had a double during the game.

Then Grand Island defeated Omaha Central JV 7-6.

Five Points Bank scored the winning the run in the top of the seventh when Jacob Albers hit a RBI single to score Ethan Foley.

Foley led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles.

Grand Island will wrap up tournament play with a game against St Charles (Mo.) at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Game one

Five Points Bank 0010 110 00—3 8 1

Owatonna (Minn.) 000 003 00—3 8 0

2B—FPB: Sullivan, Steenson, Coslor.

Game Two

Five Points Bank 220 200 1—7 10 5

Omaha Central JV 102 210 0—6 5 3

WP—Payne. LP—Mattox. SV—Sullivan. 2B—FPB: Foley 2, Mader; OCJV: Demman, Dougherty.