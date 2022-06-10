Friday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal opens Bellevue tourney with two wins

BELLEVUE — The Home Federal senior baseball team opened the Bellevue Tournament with two wins.

The Grand Island seniors opened with a 13-1 five-inning inning win over Bellevue East.

Home Federal, who had 12 hits, jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings and never looked back.

Austin Payne, Cohen Nelson, Tyler Douglass and Eli Arends all had two hits for Grand Island.

Home Federal then defeated Omaha North 8-2. Grand Island scored six runs in the sixth inning to take control.

Carson Leiting led the offense by going 2-for-3.

Game one

Home Federal 422 05—13 12 0

Bellevue East 001 00—1 4 3

WP—Evans. LP—Johnson. 2B—HF: Nesvara. HRE: Johnson, Holbrook. 3B—HF: Douglass.

Game Two

Omaha North 110 000 0—2 7 2

Home Federal 001 016 X—8 5 1

WP—Nelson. LP—Flere.

Ford helps U-Save defeat PWG

WOLBACH — Eli Ford helped the U-Save Pharmacy grab a win over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley Friday.

Ford pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and had five strikeouts in giving the Grand Island seniors a 3-2 victory.

U-Save scored two runs in the top of the first inning and kept the lead throughout the game.

Carter Wald went 2-for-3 with a RBI and double, while Evan Gydesen was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

U-Save Pharmacy 200 000 1—3 8 0

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 010 000 1—2 4 0

WP—Ford. LP—Oakley. 2B—USP: Wald. PWG: Kelly. 3B—USP: Powers.

Wood pitches PWG past Dinsdale Automotive

WOLBACH — Boston Wood fired a three-hit shutout as the Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley juniors blanked Dinsdale Automotive 10-0 Friday in a game halted after five innings due to an eight-run rule.

Wood struck out four, walked three and went the distance to earn the win on the mound. Wood (2 for 3 with two doubles and a RBI), Grady Kelly (2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs) and Gatlin Reimers (1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs) led PWG’s nine-hit effort.

Cole Fernau, Ashton Helgoth and Owen Janulewicz accounted for Grand Island’s three hits — all singles. Dinsdale Automotive (4-9) returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday when it faces Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus at Boelus.

Dinsdale Automotive 000 00—0 3 1

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 313 3x—10 9 0

W—Wood. L—Hernandez. 2B—P-W-G, Wood 2, Reimers. 3B—P-W-G, Kelly.