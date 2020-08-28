 Skip to main content
Friday prep football roundup
Friday prep football roundup

  Updated
Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36

GREELEY — Ty Nekoliczak was involved in eight scores during Class D-2, No. 9 Central Valley’s win over Fullerton.

He threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more for the Cougars. Jackson McIntyre scored the other touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Isaak Norman was part of all five scores for Fullerton. He threw all four touchdown passes to Cole Horacek, while scoring the other one on a 5-yard run.

Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0

HASTINGS — The Class C-1, No. 7 Adams Central opened its season with a 35-0 win over Holdrege Friday.

Zac Foster was 11 of 17 for 133 yards with a 16-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Slechta for the Patriots. Hyatt Collins had four carries for 57 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Burwell 50, West Holt 15

ATKINSON — Class D-1, No. 2 Burwell opened with season with a 50-15 win over West Holt.

Caleb Busch 14 for 137 and scored three touchdowns for the Longhorns, Barak Birch 7 of 9 for 76 yards two touchdowns.

Centura 14, Hershey 6

CAIRO — Centura had 231 yards of total offense in its win over Hershey.

Eli Wooden scored on a 4-yard touchdown and Boston Caspersen 29-yard run.

Kearney Catholic 65, Wood River/Shelton 6

WOOD RIVER — Wood River/Shelton fell to Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic in the first game as a co-op.

North Platte St. Pats 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull fell behind 28-6 at end of the first half and never recovered.

Jaden Williams was 14 of 20 for 104 yards with a touchdown strike for the Cardinals, while Ayden King had eight catches for 56 yards with a scoring strike.

