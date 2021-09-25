 Skip to main content
Friday's area football roundup
Burwell 83, North Central 34

SPRINGVIEW — Class D-1, No. 1 Burwell did plenty of scoring in its win over North Central.

Caleb Busch rushed the ball 22 times for 243 yards with six touchdowns.

Quarterback Titus Gideon was 6 of 10 for 232 yards with touchdown strikes. Two of those went to Alex Gideon, who had 108 yards on the two catches for the Longhorns.

Broken Bow 32, O’Neill 14

O’NEILL — Broken Bow jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Cyrus Wells opened the Indian scoring with a 6-yard run, while Austin Harvey reached the end zone on a 1-yard run. They scored on both two-point conversions to take the 16-0 lead.

Connor Wells scored on a 2-yard run, while Harvey threw a 3-yard pass to Keegan Baxter.

St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13

GENEVA — Trevor Dugan helped St. Paul grab its second win of the season.

Dugan had 13 carries for 143 yards with two scores, while going 6 of 13 for 150 yards passing.

Also, Aidan John scored on an interception return for the Wildcats.

Ord 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

DONIPHAN — Class C-2, No. 9 Ord scored all 63 points in the first half in its win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

Gage Racek had 21 carries 219 yards with four touchdowns, while Dylan Hurlburt added two scores for the Chants.

Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby-Rising City 20

CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian put 21 points in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

Dayton Falk led the Eagle rushers with 14 carries for 135 yards with four scores.

Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6

ELGIN — Central Valley was outscored Central Valley 14-0 in the third quarter in its loss to Elgin Public/Pope John.

