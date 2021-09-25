Friday's area football roundup

Burwell 83, North Central 34

SPRINGVIEW — Class D-1, No. 1 Burwell did plenty of scoring in its win over North Central.

Caleb Busch rushed the ball 22 times for 243 yards with six touchdowns.

Quarterback Titus Gideon was 6 of 10 for 232 yards with touchdown strikes. Two of those went to Alex Gideon, who had 108 yards on the two catches for the Longhorns.

Broken Bow 32, O’Neill 14

O’NEILL — Broken Bow jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Cyrus Wells opened the Indian scoring with a 6-yard run, while Austin Harvey reached the end zone on a 1-yard run. They scored on both two-point conversions to take the 16-0 lead.

Connor Wells scored on a 2-yard run, while Harvey threw a 3-yard pass to Keegan Baxter.

St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13

GENEVA — Trevor Dugan helped St. Paul grab its second win of the season.

Dugan had 13 carries for 143 yards with two scores, while going 6 of 13 for 150 yards passing.