Friday's area football roundup

Burwell 34, Anselmo-Merna 28

BURWELL — Class D-1 No. 1-rated Burwell had to battle from behind to get past Anselmo-Merna in a battle of 6-0 teams Friday.

Caleb Busch scored his lone touchdown with 4:30 left with the Longhorns trailing 28-26. Busch finished with 171 yards on 28 carries.

Cash Gurney added a rushing score for Burwell while Titus Gideon was 6-for-11 passing for 96 yards with a pair of TDs.

Amherst 28, Ravenna 24

RAVENNA — Ravenna couldn’t quite complete the comeback.

After seeing Amherst go up 21-0 in the first half, the Bluejays cut it to four in the final quarter but couldn’t get closer.

Trey Anderson had eight catches for 148 yards and scored three touchdowns for Ravenna. Quarterback Zach Lewandowski was 16 of 26 for 226 yards and threw all three touchdowns to Anderson.

St. Paul 46, Central City 14

CENTRAL CITY — After starting 0-3, St. Paul captured its fourth consecutive win by defeating Central City Friday.

Trevor Dugan had 20 carries for 103 yards with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Wildcat quarterback was also 3 of 8 for 57 yards with a 31-yard strike to Rylan Birkby.