Friday's Area High School Scoreboard
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Area Roundup

Aurora 44, York 33

At York

Aurora (3-2) 16 7 11 10—44

York (2-3) 13 4 10 6—33

AURORA—Tate Nachtigal 13, Jameson Herzberg 7, Cayden Phillips 10, Andrew Bell 2, Preston Ramaekers 12.

YORK—Jake Irwin 9, Ryan Severs 10, Chase Collingham 2, Garrett Olson 12.

Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51

At Greeley

Spalding Academy (3-3) 12 16 7 16—51

Central Valley (4-2) 19 21 13 9—67

SPALDING ACADEMY—individual scoring not available.

CENTRAL VALLEY—Carson Corman 17, Ty Nekoliczak 21, Kyle Nekoliczak 15, Reilly Cadek 2, Trevor Cargill 15.

St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34

At St. Paul

Arcadia-Loup City (3-3) 6 14 4 10—34

St. Paul (4-1) 16 23 18 12—69

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—Bradyn Scott 2, Prestyn Rogers 2, Vincent Eurek 4, Trey VanSlyke 5, Jadyn Scott 6, Drew Lewandowski 9, Cody Markus 3, Johnny True 3.

ST. PAUL—Tommy Wroblewski 15, Jaxson Klinginsmith 8, Andy Poss 7, Brenden Knapp 2, Jacob Wells 12, Rylan Birkby 3, Mason Anderson 3, Bryce Knapp 3, Eli Larson 4, Logan Vogel 6, Dawson Fox 6.

Twin River 59, Fullerton 36

At Fullerton

Twin River (4-3) 18 9 16 16—59

Fullerton (2-4) 13 4 5 14—36

TWIN RIVER—Weston Graham 10, Tate Koziol 10, Chase Buhl 4, Owen Koziol 8, Tony Jarecki 5, Ross Hebda 17, Ryder Kleckner 3, Ethan Engstron 2.

FULLERTON—Cole Horaeck 8, Ethan Ciancio 6, Isaak Norman 4, Chris Seisenig 11, Brady Cook 2, Trey Dodds 2, Tres Gonsior 3.

Friday’s Scores

Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26

Arthur County 52, Minatare 33

Auburn 59, Freeman 23

Aurora 44, York 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 60, St. Edward 24

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51

Crete 58, Fairbury 41

Cross County 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34

Douglas County West 80, Raymond Central 46

Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46

Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31

Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 21

Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53

Giltner 52, Meridian 34

Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Christian 35

Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45

Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43

Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51

North Platte 60, Columbus 53

Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72

Omaha Central 70, Papillion-LaVista South 69

Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-LaVista 78, Omaha Northwest 35

Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37

Pleasanton 69, Overton 43

Riverside 57, Boyd County 43

Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17

South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44

St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48

Sutton 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 49

Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36

Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT

Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.

Junior Varsity

At Grand Island

Lincoln Christian 4 6 9 10—29

GICC (2-2) 4 16 6 14—40

GICC—Kenna 6, Ziller 3, Koralewski 3, Johnson 14, Palik 4, Tut 2, Nadir 2, Stegman 4, Gangwish 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Area Roundup

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

At Greeley

Spalding Academy (0-6) 4 8 9 8—29

Central Valley (2-4) 11 11 15 24—61

SPALDING ACADEMY— Brooke Keber 18, Grace Glaser 6, Aubrie braband 2, Becca Wooters 3.

CENTRAL VALLEY—Taya Engel 5, Neleigh Poss 13, Taryn Barr 3, Dani Wadsworth 5, Vanessa Wood 14, Larista Barner 2, Dilynn Wood 8, Madison Young 9

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

at Fullerton

Twin River (0-7) 8 2 3 7—20

Fullerton (5-0) 11 21 24 6—62

TWIN RIVER—D. Reeg 6, Whitney Schmidt 6, Katie Paczosa 3, Kamryn Lemburg 3, Emilee Spitz 2.

FULLERTON—Alyssa Reardon 17, Hanna Plumbtree 15, McKenna Plumbtree 14, Kylie Johnston 4, Julianna Maxfield 4, Piper Kramer 4, Kylee Dubas 2, Teagan Gonsior 2.

St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34

At St. Paul

Arcadia-Loup City (1-5) 6 9 9 10—34

St. Paul (4-1) 15 14 14 5—48

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—Jessica Stieb 7, Ellie Oxford 6, Jessi Heyen 6, Halie Kaslon 5, Tatum Kapustka 4, Chloe Carkoski 4, Lindsi Loos 2.

ST. PAUL—Olivia Poppert 15, Amber Kosmicki 12, Paige Lukasiewicz 9, Kayley Wells 7, Josie Jakubowski 2, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 2, Jenna Jakubowski 1.

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

At Hastings

Kearney Catholic (2-4) 41

Hastings (4-1) 49

KEARNEY CATHOLIC—Ashley Keck 15, Liv More 2, Ashlyn Wischmeier 18, Jenna Kruse 2, Kyla Reifenrath 4.

HASTINGS— KK Laux 6, Dacey Sealey 7, McKinsey Long 19, Charli Coil 2, Maddie Hilgendorf 6, Lauren Hinrichs 6.

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

At Wood River

Blue Hill (2-4) 10 7 7 4—28

Wood River (4-1) 13 11 13 11—48

BLUE HILL—India ackin 2, Kenzie Bunner 2, Emma Karr 2, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 12, Abigail Meyer 10.

WOOD RIVER—Kiernan Paulk 12, Jenna Rauert 9, Boston Boucher 16, Macie Peters 1, Keely Wiese 2, Baylie Codner 4, Hannah Paulk 4.

Friday’s Scores

Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 42

Auburn 55, Freeman 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42

Bayard 51, Garden County 30

Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39

Boyd County 51, Riverside 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 55, St. Edward 12

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31

Crete 41, Fairbury 21

Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36

Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30

East Butler 45, Hampton 26

Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17

Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Franklin 37, Deshler 21

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

Gering 49, Ogallala 38

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24

Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 35

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sutton 21

Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21

Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55

Lincoln East 64, Grand Island 18

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49

Lincoln Southwest 77, Lincoln Southeast 66

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13

Lusk, Wyo. 53, Crawford 51, OT

Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28

Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Meridian 46, Giltner 18

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48

Mitchell 63, Alliance 20

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Central 49, St. Mary’s 34

North Platte 53, Columbus 37

O’Neill 56, Battle Creek 50

Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45

Osceola 32, Palmer 28

Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55

Paxton 40, Maxwell 32

Pleasanton 55, Overton 25

Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29

Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33

South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35

Superior 38, Southern Valley 27

Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9

Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31

Wakefield 55, Stanton 36

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Junior Varsity

At Grand Island

Lincoln Christian 11 11 6 3—31

Grand Island CC (3-2) 8 7 7 14—36

GICC scorers: Hannah Gellatly 9, Avery O’Boyle 6, Avery Kelly 7, Kylie Gangwish 2, Carolyn Maser 12.

WRESTLING

South Loup- COVID Outcast Invite

Team standings

Southwest 120.5, Anselmo-Merna 104, Palmer 82.5, South Loup 82, Sandhills-Thedford 77, SEM 74, Medicine Valley 54, Shelton 34, Pleasanton 31.

Championship results

106—Tristan Olson, AM, pinned Sebastian Sauceda, SHE, 1:17; 113—Alex Spotanski, SHE, dec. Clark Padrnos, SEM, 4-0; 120—Logan Peterson, SL, pinned Carter VanPelt, SW, 1:07; 132—Jadon Wells, AM, pinned Carson Mason, SL, 5:18; 138—Garrett Latimer, SW, dec. Bryce Schmidt, AM, 3-2; 145—Ruger Reimers, PAL, tech fall Jaden Henderson, MV, 16-1; 152—Matt VanPelt, SW, pinned Talon Crago, SL, 2:55; 160—Brett Tryon, SW, pinned Rhett McFadden, ST, 1:44; 170—Rio Remund, SL, pinned Ashton Nicholas, SEM, 0:51; 182—Reece Zutavern, ST, pinned Kaden Cole, MV, 5:27; 195—Gunner Reimers, PAL, pinned Reed McFadden, ST, 4:32; 220—Chet Wichmann, PAL, pinned Clayton Hardy, SW, 4:26; 285—Brayton Branic, ST, pinned JySeann Pugh, PLEA, 3:06.

Platteview Duals Tournament

Final dual results

Championship

Nebraska City defeated Aurora 44-28.

Third-place match

Raymond Central defeated Syracuse 48-33.

Fifth Place Match

Platteview defeated Twin River 51-24.

Seventh Place Match

Millard West defeated West Point-Beemer 41-30.

Ninth Place Match

Seward defeated Louisville 54-15.

11th Place Match

Elkhorn Valley defeated Lincoln North Star 42-36.

13th Place Match

Lincoln High defeated Falls City 54-12.

15th Place Match

High Plains Community defeated Shelby-Rising City 24-24.

Valentine Duals Invite

Dual results

Round 1

David City defeated Hershey 60-9.

Amherst defeated Minden 54-27.

Valentine defeated Ord 39-36.

Round 2

Ord defeated Hershey 42-24.

Minden defeated Valentine 51-27.

David City defeated Amherst 60-24.

Round 3

Valentine defeated Hershey 66-12.

David City defeated Minden 50-25.

Amherst defeated Ord 48-24.

Round 4

Amherst defeated Hershey 66-18.

Minden defeated Ord 48-30.

David City defeated Valentine 54-22.

Round 5

Minden defeated Hershey 66-17.

Amherst defeated Valentine 42-36.

David City defeated Ord 52-22.

