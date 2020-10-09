Friday's Area Prep Football Roundup

TABOR, Iowa — Central Valley made the most of a long road trip by defeating Iowa’s No. 6-ranked 8-man football team Fremont Mills 25-16 Friday.

Ty Nekoliczak scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards, then went in from 30 yards out with 2:26 with the Cougars trailing 16-12.

Carson Corman added an insurance pick six from 15 yards out with 1:38 remaining.

St. Paul 40, Central City 29

ST. PAUL — St. Paul battled past Central City behind a big night by its offensive threats.

Eli Larson rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Tommy Wroblewski had 56 yards and a TD on two carries and 77 yards and another score on three receptions.

Brenden Knapp was 5-for-5 passing for 114 yards and two scores.

Kale Jensen had another busy night passing for Central City. He attepted 66 throws this time out and amassed 263 yards.

Palmer 46, Fullerton 40

PALMER — PATs made the difference for Palmer in a victory over Fullerton.

Both teams scored six touchdowns, but Palmer went 5-for-6 on PATs and held Fullerton to 2-for-6.