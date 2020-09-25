 Skip to main content
Friday's Area Prep Football Roundup
FILE PHOTO: Football

Central Valley 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 16

WOLBACH — Ty Nekoliczak ran, threw and caught  touchdowns during Class D-2, No. 8 Central Valley’s win over Elgin Public/Pope John.

Nekoliczak had a 36-yard run for the Cougars, then he caught a 50-yard pass from Carson Corman and threw a 40-yard strike to Kyle Oakley for the Cougars.

Jackson McIntyre ran for three touchdowns for Central Valley.

St. Paul 70, Fillmore Central 6

ST. PAUL — Brenden Knapp was part of six touchdowns for Class C-1, No. 7 St. Paul Friday.

Knapp was 5-for-7 for 176 yards with four touchdowns, while having two carries for 80 yards with two scores for the Wildcats.

Eli Larson had 11 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Tommy Wroblewski three catches for 97 yards with two scores for St. Paul (4-1).

Adams Central 66, Wood River/Shelton 0

HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central cruised past Wood River/Shelton.

The Patriots, who improved to 5-0, rushed for 263 yards and scored six touchdowns, including two each from Grant Trausch and Macrae Huyser.

Burwell 70, North Central 26

BURWELL — Class D-1 No. 2-rated Burwell stayed undefeated by crusing past North Central.

Caleb Busch rushed for 313 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries for the Longhorns.

Barak Birch went 8-for-13 passing for 108 yards and two scores.

Arcadia-Loup City 46, Ravenna 18

LOUP CITY — Arcadia-Loup City outscored Ravenna 26-6 in the second half to seal the win.

Cody Markus went 14-for-28 for 213 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels. Tyron Calleroz rushed for 85 yards and three TDs.

Zach Lewandowski went 12-for-24 for 146 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ravenna.

