Friday's Area Prep Football Roundup

Central Valley 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 16

WOLBACH — Ty Nekoliczak ran, threw and caught touchdowns during Class D-2, No. 8 Central Valley’s win over Elgin Public/Pope John.

Nekoliczak had a 36-yard run for the Cougars, then he caught a 50-yard pass from Carson Corman and threw a 40-yard strike to Kyle Oakley for the Cougars.

Jackson McIntyre ran for three touchdowns for Central Valley.

St. Paul 70, Fillmore Central 6

ST. PAUL — Brenden Knapp was part of six touchdowns for Class C-1, No. 7 St. Paul Friday.

Knapp was 5-for-7 for 176 yards with four touchdowns, while having two carries for 80 yards with two scores for the Wildcats.

Eli Larson had 11 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Tommy Wroblewski three catches for 97 yards with two scores for St. Paul (4-1).

Adams Central 66, Wood River/Shelton 0

HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central cruised past Wood River/Shelton.