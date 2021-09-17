Friday's Area Prep Football Roundup

Palmer 86, Nebraska Lutheran 72

PALMER — Nebraska Lutheran had no answers for Palmer’s Gunner Reimers.

Reimers had 51 carries for 422 yards and nine touchdowns and nine PATs. He was also 6 of 12 for 62 yards with touchdown passes to Jayden Perchal and Brody Kriz.

Ord 28, Broken Bow 6

BROKEN BOW — Class C-2 No. 9 Ord jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a win over Broken Bow.

Dylan Hurlburthad 18 carries for 95 yards and scored twice, and was also 4 of 7 for 103 yards and found a 12-yard touchdown pass to John DeRiso.

Reise Kahnk had 20 carries for 137 yards and scored on a 5-yard run for the Indians in the loss.

Cozad 18, Adams Central 15

HASTINGS — In a battle of rated teams in Class C-1, No. 6 Cozad got the win over No. 8 Adams Central.

Hyatt Collins had 23 carries for 192 yards, while Jacob Eckhardt was 9 of 19 for 139 yards with two touchdown strikes.

St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0