Friday's Area Prep Football Roundup

Palmer 86, Nebraska Lutheran 72
PALMER — Nebraska Lutheran had no answers for Palmer’s Gunner Reimers.
Reimers had 51 carries for 422 yards and nine touchdowns and nine PATs. He was also 6 of 12 for 62 yards with touchdown passes to Jayden Perchal and Brody Kriz.
Ord 28, Broken Bow 6
BROKEN BOW — Class C-2 No. 9 Ord jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a win over Broken Bow.
Dylan Hurlburthad 18 carries for 95 yards and scored twice, and was also 4 of 7 for 103 yards and found a 12-yard touchdown pass to John DeRiso.
Reise Kahnk had 20 carries for 137 yards and scored on a 5-yard run for the Indians in the loss.
Cozad 18, Adams Central 15
HASTINGS — In a battle of rated teams in Class C-1, No. 6 Cozad got the win over No. 8 Adams Central.
Hyatt Collins had 23 carries for 192 yards, while Jacob Eckhardt was 9 of 19 for 139 yards with two touchdown strikes.
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0
GOTHENBURG — Rylan Birkby scored three touchdowns to help St. Paul pick up its first win of the season.
Birkby had six carries for 92 yards, while Cody Kuszak had 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Trevor Dugan had 13 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, while going 4 of 6 for 104 yards.
Burwell 54, Ravenna 22
BURWELL — Caleb Busch helped Burwell defeat Ravenna.
Busch had 17 carries for 240 yards with four touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Cash Gurney had seven carries for 44 yards with two scores, while Titus Gideon threw for 105 yards with two strikes for Burwell.
Zach Lewandowski had seven carries for 64 yards and scored a touchdown. He was also 9 for 19 for 116 yards with a touchdown pass.
Cross County 61, Nebraska Christian 7
STROMSBURG — Nebraska Christian was outscored 40-7 in the second quarter, en route to a loss to Class D-1, No. 4 Cross County.
Riverside 53, Central Valley 18
WOLBACH — Class D-2 No. 6 Riverside posted a 53-18 win over Central Valley Friday.
Franklin 48, Elba 0
FRANKLIN — Elba was outscored 34-0 in the opening quarter en route to a 48-0 loss to Franklin.