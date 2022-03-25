Friday's area track and field results

Aurora Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Northwest 180, McCook 142, Broken Bow 130, Aurora 109, Wood River 29, Kearney Catholic 26.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Gage Griffith, AUR, 58-5; 2, Thomas, BB, 45-4; 3, Bumgarner, BB, 44-9 1/2.
Discus — 1, Gage Griffith, AUR, 169-7; 2, Harb, NW, 137-8; 3, Denson, BB, 134-5.
Long jump — 1, Staehr, AUR, 21-4 1/4; 2, Havlicek, McC, 21-4 1/4; 3, Mai, McC, 20-9 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Dugger, McC, 45-2 1/2; 2, Staehr, AUR, 45-1 1/4; 3, Fraker, McC, 42-8 1/2.
High jump — 1, Gillen, McC, 6-0; 2, Ramaekers, AUR, 5-10; 3, Mai, McC, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1, McDonald, McC, 14-6; 2, Carlson, AUR, 13-0; 3, Vokes, NW, 13-0.
100 — 1, Nachtigal, AUR, 11.49; 2, Isele, NW, 11.63; 3, Turek, WR, 11.65.
400 — 1, Paulk, WR, 54.47; 2, Kennedy, NW, 55.14; 3, Lemkau, NW, 55.38.
800 — 1, Salter, NW, 2:10.31; 2, Gautier, AUR, 2:14.02; 3, Walgren, McC, 2:14.05.
1,600 — 1, Salter, NW, 4:53.79; 2, Wardyn, BB, 5:00.42; 3, Sutherland, NW, 5:01.54.
3,200 — 1, Osmond, BB, 10:35.89; 2, Wardyn, BB, 11:12.49; 3, Cappel, McC, 11:24.43.
110 hurdles — 1, Retzlaff, NW, 16.50; 2, Peters, AUR, 16.63; 3, Egglestone, BB, 16.73.
300 hurdles — 1, Eggleston, BB, 43.04; 2, Richardson, NW, 43.34; 3, Wilkinson, McC, 36.16.
400 relay — 1, McCook (J. Gomez-Wilson, Dugger, Thomas, L. Gomez-Wilson) 44.30; 2, Wood River 46.37; 3, Broken Bow 46.52.
1,600 relay — 1, McCook (Shafer, Gross, Jernigan, Thomas) 3:38.09; 2, Northwest A 3:39.07; 3, Northwest B 3:42.14.
3,200 relay — 1, McCook (Wilkinson, Bortner, Walgren, Gross) 9:07.53; 2, Broken Bow 9:12.98; 3, Northwest B 9:20.59.
GIRLS
Team Scores
McCook 180.5, Northwest 179, Broken Bow 94, Kearney Catholic 61, Wood River 48.5, Aurora 41.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Kotschawr, McC, 39-2 1/4; 2, Kinne, McC, 34-4 1/2; 3, Ky. Scott, BB, 33-6 1/2.
Discus — 1, Kotschwar, McC, 114-4; 2, Kinne, McC, 108; 3, Schmidt, McC, 103-8.
Long jump — 1, Roby, NW, 16-8; 2, Baasch, NW, 15-4; 3, Lindstrom, BB, 15-0 3/4.
Triple jump — 1, Roggasch, KC, 34-6; 2, Brabec, WR, 31-7 3/4; 3, Caspar, NW, 31-6 1/2.
High jump — 1, Haarberg, KC, 5-2; 2, Ky. Scott, BB, 5-0; 3, Kenny, NW, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1, Kenny, NW, 9-6; 2T, Crow, McC, 9-6; 2T, Friehe, McC, 9-6.
100 — 1, Roby, NW, 12.92; 2, Ray, NW, 13.02; 3, Crosby, AUR, 13.03.
400 — 1, Wilkinson, McC, 1:00.79; 2, Dzingle, KC, 1:03.18; 3, Quinn, BB, 1:04.39.
800 — 1, Wilkinson, McC, 2:36.39; 2, Spencer, McC, 2:38.37; 3, McIntyre, NW, 2:41.17.
1,600 — 1, Staples, BB, 6:14.39; 2, Moxley, KC, 6:15.63; 3, Kaskie, KC, 6:18.38.
3,200 — 1, Rodewald, McC, 12:38.07; 2, Tobey, BB, 13:38.10; 3, Dorsey, NW, 13:45.36.
100 hurdles — 1, Krafka, NW, 16.25; 2, Dutton, McC, 17.13; 3, Fahrnbruch, AUR, 17.65.
300 hurdles — 1, Krafka, NW, 50.80; 2, Beck, NW 51.27; 3, C. Mader, NW, 51.83.
400 relay — 1, Wood River (Peters, Rauert, Rodriguez, Brabec) 52.22; 2, McCook 52.72; 3, Aurora 54.03.
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest (R. Mader, Loman, Baasch, Ray) 4:21.58; 2, Broken Bow 4:22.85; 3, Northwest B (Roby, Middleton, Urbanski, Krafka) 4:25.35.
3,200 relay — 1, McCook (Dutton, Renner, Rodewald, Spencer) 10:33.48; 2, Northwest B 10:33.48; 3, Northwest A 11:01.83.
UNK Invite
BOYS
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Shaw, KEA, 53-3 1/4; 2, Brandt, KEA, 48-1; 3, Roberson, GI, 44-11 1/4.
Discus — 1, Shaw, KEA, 153-10; 2, Brandt, KEA, 138-8; 3, Kelly, GI, 129-0.
Long jump — 1, Miller, KEA, 20-8; 2, Nichols, KEA, 19-11; 3, Cumpston, KEA, 19-2 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Wal, GI, 40-7; 2, Harbols, KEA, 40-5 1/4; 3, Nicholas, KEA, 39-11.
High jump — 1, Buman, GI, 6-0; 2, Harbols, KEA, 5-8; 3, Mailahn, KEA, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1, Kearn, KEA, 11-6; 2, Watson, KEA, 11-6; 3, Mailahn, KEA, 10-6.
55 — 1, Dompko, KEA, 6.65; 2, Reuling, KEA, 6.72; 3, Green, KEA, 6.73.
200 — 1, Reuling, KEA, 23.68; 2, Dompko, KEA, 23.78; 3, Carlson, GI, 24.26.
400 — 1, Kuku, GI, 1:07.88; 2, Haines, GI, 1:10.44.
600 — 1, Bailey, OS, 1:39.28; 2, Baez-Mahr, OS, 1:39.65; 3, Galacia, KEA, 1:44.94.
800 — 1, Denney, KEA, 2:05.85; 2, Anderson, KEA, 2:14.12; 3, Rivas, KEA, 2:14.75.
1,000 — 1, Lara Flores, OS, 2:56.62; 2, Denney, KEA, 3:04.04; 3, Kochen, OS, 3:07.33.
1,600 — 1, Shea, KEA, 5:09.43; 2, Rivas, KEA, 5:11.91; 3, Dutenhoffer, KEA, 5:22.93.
3,200 — 1, G. Fryda, KEA, 11:29.05; 2, C. Frey, KEA, 11:49.17; 3, Dorn, KEA, 11:51.94.
55m hurdles — 1, Ndugwa, KEA, 7.51; 2, Dahlgren, KEA, 8.11; 3, Beckman, KEA, 8.53.
4x160 relay — 1, Omaha South (Bailey, Mejia, Sheard, Hensley-Prince) 1:20.06; 2, Kearney B 1:25.01; 3, Kearney A 1:27.53.
1,600 relay — 1, Kearney B (Denney, Dompko, Moats, Molina) 3:48.76; 2, Kearney C 3:49.49; 3, Kearney D 3:51.88.
3,200 relay — 1, Kearney (Fryda, Denney, Dorn, Haffener) 9:39.88; 2, Omaha South 9:46.30
Wilcox-Hildreth Invite
BOYS
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Meyer, Loomis, 47-5; 2, Blincow, Loomis, 45-7; 3, Smith, Giltner 43-1.
Discus — 1, Wood, Cambridge, 132-2; 2, Blincow, Loomis, 117-10; 3, Runge, Axtell, 110-10.
Long jump — 1, Eloe, Amherst, 20-8 2, Swanson, Loomis, 20-0 3/4; 3, Shaner, Cambridge, 19-9 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Kulhanek, Overton, 41-8; 2, Shaner, Cambridge, 40-11; 3, Kaps, Bertrand, 40-8.
High jump — 1, Herrick, Alma, 6-0; 2, Nelson, Loomis, 6-0; 3, Swanson, Loomis, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1, Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0; 2, Hernandez, Bertrand, 12-6; 3, Kreutz, Giltner, 11-6.
100 — 1, Kulhanek, Overton, 11.5; 2, Cole, Axtell, 11.7; 3, Miller, Axtell, 11.8.
200 — 1, Swanson, Loomis, 24.0; 2, Miller, Axtell, 24.4; 3, Kulhanek, Overtonn, 24.6.
400 — 1. Johnson, Axtell, 54.3; 2, Miller, Axtell, 54.8; 3, Bertrand, Axtell, 54.9
800 — 1, Johnson, Axtell, 2:13.6; 2, Muirhead, Overton, 2:14.8; 3, Kreutz, Giltner, 2:16.9.
1,600 — 1, Johnson, Axtell, 5:11.2; 2, Hanson, Axtell, 5:12.90; 3, Hernandez, Bertrand, 5:18.40.
3,200 — 1, Hanson, 11:20.2; 2, Mazzulla, Superior, 11:26.9; 3, Reesonn, Giltner, 11:28.5.
110 hurdles — 1, Wood, Cambridge, 16.5; 2, McCleary, Red Cloud, 16.6; 3, Bertrand, Axtell, 17.3.
300 hurdles — 1, McCleary, Red Cloud, 43.3; 2, Kaps, Bertrand, 43.6; 3, Bertrand, Axtell, 43.8.
400 relay — 1, Axtell (Arner, Miller, Bergstrom, Cole) 46.7; 3, Arapahoe 46.9; 3, Amherst 47.1.
1,600 relay — 1, Axtell (team members not available) 3:47.5; 2, Bertrand 3:49.4; 3, Elm Creek 3:49.8.
3,200 relay — 1, Axtell (team members not available) 9:16.0; 2, Cambridge 9:20.5; 3, Wilcox-Hildreth 9:24.0.
GIRLS
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Anderson, Loomis 37-7; 2, Heusinkvelt, Superior 34.0 1/4; 3, Yelken, Franklin, 33-4 1/4.
Discus — 1, Stewart, Loomis, 101-3; 2, Hoberty, Cambridge, 93-6; 3, Schoreder, Elm Creek, 92-10.
Long jump — 1, Herrick, Amherst, 16-1 1/4; 2, McCarter, Overton, 15-8; 3, Ottun, Twin Loup, 15-7 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, McCarter, Overton, 35-4; 2, Gutierrez, Arapahoe, 32-1 1/2; 3, Herrick, Amherst, 31-7.
High jump — 1, Klumple, Cambridge, 4-10; 2, Booe, Loomis, 4-8; 3, Johnson, Cambridge, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Rempel, Superior, 9-6; 2, Bertrand, Axtell, 8-0; 3, Horner, Loomis, 8-0.
100 — 1, McCarter, Overton, 13.10; 2, Brennan, Overton, 13.20; 3, Farr, Cambridge, 13.3.
200 — 1, Bertrand, Axtell, 28.2; 2, McCarter, Overton, 28.3; 3, Lopez, Bertrand, 28.5.
400 — 1, Bertrand, Axtell, 1:02.5; 2, Meier, Overton, 1:03.10; 3, Hadwiger, Amherst, 1:03.7.
800 — 1, Meier, Overton, 2:29.9; 2, Ottun, Twin Loup, 2:45.7; 3, Smidt, Axtell, 2:46.0.
1,600 — 1, Harris, Cambridge, 6:12.0; 2, Deterding, Cambridge, 6:19.6; 3, Houchin, Axtell, 6:24.0
3,200 — 1 Koeppen, Cambridge, 13:38.1; 2, Houchin, Axtell, 13:41.9; 3, Harris, Cambridge, 13:42.6.
100 hurdles — 1, Nordhausen, Axtell, 16.6; 2, Deterding, Cambridge, 18.0; Rohde, Amherst, 18.5.
300 hurdles — 1, Kent, Camb1ridge, 52.8; 2, Swanson, Arapahoe, 54.8; 3, Rohde, Amherst, 54.8.
400 relay — 1, Axtell (Snell, Bertrand, Wehrer, Callan) 53.9; 2, Loomis 55.9; 3, Cambridge 57.1.
1,600 relay — 1, Elm Creek (Robinson, Hunt, Bauer, Knapp) 4:38.5; 2, Cambridge 4:39.4; 3, Axtell 4:41.4.
3,200 relay — 1, Cambridge (Deterding, Keoeppen, Harris, Kent) 10:56.30; 2, Axtell 11:28.0; 3, Wilcox-Hildreth 11:31.3.
Hastings Invite
BOYS
Individual results
Shot put — 1. Cervantes, Cozad, 46-6 1/2; 2, Scharff, Lexington, 42-8 1/2; 3, Connell, Holdrege, 39-8 1/2.
Discus — 1. Whyrick, Hastings, 133-4; 2, Vollenweider, Cozad, 131-0; 3, Hunter, Holdrege, 124-2.
Long jump — 1, Sadd, 21-2 1/2; 2, Combs, Hastings, 20-1 1/4; 3, Chytka, Cozad, 20-0 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Block, Hastings 41-4 ;2, Stewart, Lexington, 40-8 1/2; 3, Combs, Hastings, 39-10 3/4.
High jump — 1, Studley, Hastings 6-2; 2, Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-0; 3, Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Sundquist, Holdrege, 11-6; 2, Weides, Holdrege, 11-0; 3, Landin, Holdrege, 11-0.
100 — 1, Stewart, Lexington, 11.0; 2, Moss, Lexington, 11.4; 3, Bauer, Hastings, 11.6.
200 — 1, Moss, Lexington, 22.8; 2, Hinrichs, Holdrege, 22.9; 3, Bauer, Hastings, 23.4.
400 — 1, Bowen, Lexington, 54.0; 2, Block, Hastings, 56.7; 3, Truax, Lexington, 56.8.
800 — 1, Aguado, Lexington, 2:11.1; 2, Adame, Lexington, 2:16.5; 3, Komenda, Holdrege, 2:16.5.
1,600 — 1, Ureste, Lexington, 13:41.40; 2, Benson, Hastings, 13:49.80; 3, Shoemaker, Hastings, 13:57.40.
3,200 — 1, Cruz, Lexington, 10:33.3; 2, Golus, Holdrege, 11:03.0; 3, Parada, Lexington, 11:17.3.
110 hurdles — 1, Studley, Hastings, 16.4; 2, Brooks-Follmer, Cozad 17.1; 3, Power, Hastings, 17.4.
300 hurdles — 1, Skiles, Holdrege, 47.01; 2, Wetovick, Cozad, 47.01; 3, Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 48.0.
400 relay — 1, Lexington (Strauss, Stewart, Bowen, Moss) 44.7; 2, Hastings 45.3; 3, Cozad 46.0.
1,600 relay — 1, Cozad (Werner, Sandoval, Wilkinson, Rogers) 3:44.4; 2, Lexington 3:45.8; 3, Scotus 3:49.7.
3,200 relay — 1, Lexington (Parada, Converse, Gomez, Cruz) 9:05.2; 2, Holdrege 9:14.8; 3, Hastings, 9:28.8.
GIRLS
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Moats, Lexington, 37-3 1/2; 2, Walker, Scotus, 35-2 1/2; 3, Steffensmeier, Scotus, 34-1.
Discus — 1, Moats, Lexington, 123-2 1/2; 3, Jacobson, Holdrege, 122-10 1/2; 3, Walker, Scotus, 111-9 1/2.
Long jump — 1, Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, 16-11; 2, Rowe, Lexington, 16-8 1/4; 3, Caballero, Lexington, 16-2 3/4.
Triple jump — 1, Rowe, Lexington, 33-6; 2, Wells, Holdrege, 33-5; 3, Kendall, Hastings, 32-9 1/4.
High jump — 1, Swearingen, Holdrege, 5-2; 2, Fulmer, Holdrege, 4-8; 3, Porter, Cozad, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Medina, Holdrege, 10-6; 2, Jewett, Holdrege, 9-6; 3, Romero, Cozad, 8-6.
100 — 1, Baker, Cozad, 12.3; 2, Schultz, Hastings, 12.5; 3, Sattlery, Hastings, 12.7.
200 — 1, Baker, Cozad, 27.3; 2, Schultz, Hastings, 27.7; 3, Satterly, Hastings, 27.9.
400 — 1, Baker, Cozad, 1:05.0; 2, Olson, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1:08.4; 3, Jones, Hastings, 1:09.8.
800 — 1, Hurlbert, Holdrege, 2:29.8; 2, Henry Perlich, Hastings, 2:34.8; 3, Burkholder, Cozad, 2:35.9.
1,600 — 1, Ureste, Lexington, 6:50.2; 2, Armstrong, Lexington, 6:08.3; 3, Weides, Holdrege, 6:17.4
3,200 — 1, Cruz, Lexington, 10:33.3; 2, Golus, Holdrege, 11:03.0; 3, Parada, Lexington, 11:17.3.
100 hurdles — 1, Mustard, Scotus, 15.0; 2, Treffer, Lexington, 17.1; 3, Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull, 17.3.
300 hurdles — 1, Mustard, Scotus, 50.2; 2, Romero, Cozad, 53.7; 3, Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 55.6.
400 relay — 1, Hastings (Beckby, Schultz, Kendall, Satterly) 52.4; 2, Scotus 53.3; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 54.0.
1,600 relay — 1, Lexington (Haines, Rowe, Treffer, Kuecker) 4:31.6; 2, Holdrege 4:35.1; 3, Hastings 4:40.6.
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Shoemaker, Benson, Laux, Duang) 11:32.4; 2, Scotus 12:16.5; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 12:27.8.