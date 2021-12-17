Friday's City Basketball Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic tops Lincoln Christian

GIRLS

Vikings win on road at Lexington

LEXINGTON — A strong start and strong finish paid off for Northwest in a 44-37 victory over Lexington Friday.

The Vikings outscored the Minutemaids 12-6 in the first quarter and 14-10 in the fourth to earn the victory.

Reba Mader led Northwest with 16 points while Avyn Urbanski added nine.

“Once again, we executed pretty well most of the night,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “We did a solid job defensively.

“We missed executing some things in the first half that would have allowed us to extend our lead, but the girls had great execution in the second half to allow us to earn a good road win.”

Northwest (2-3) 12 5 13 14—44

Lexington (1-5) 6 7 14 10—37

NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 9, Reba Mader 16, Whitney Loman 3, Rylie Rice 6, Maddy Cushing 7, Kinzi Havranek 3.

LEXINGTON—Marissa Garcia 3, Venus Sanchez 5, Sarah Treffer 25, Kimberly Barraza 4.