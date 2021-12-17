Friday's City Basketball Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic tops Lincoln Christian

BOYS
GICC tops Lincoln Christian
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic outscored Lincoln Christian 16-4 in the third quarter en route to a 52-43 victory Friday in a meeting of undefeated teams.
Gil Jengmer led GICC with 18 points. Isaac Herbek had 15 and Marcus Lowry chipped in 12.
“We played a really hard-fought game against a good team,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “We extended the lead to 16 at one point in the third quarter but we didn’t shoot free throws great down the stretch. That allowed them to hang in there a little longer than we wanted them to.
“But it was a good win on the road at a tough place to play.”
Lincoln Christian 7-foot senior Easton Marshbanks was held to four points.
GICC (5-0) 15 10 16 11—52
Lincoln Christian (5-1) 14 8 4 17—43
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC—Brayton Johnson 1, Isaac Herbek 15, Marcus Lowry 12, Ishmael Nadir 6, Gil Jengmer 18.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN—Easton Marshbanks 4, Ethan Berrier 16, Gage Hohlen 9, Cohen Sand 2, Luke Hovendick 8, Ethan Hollenbeck 4.
Vikings pick up first win vs. Lexington
LEXINGTON — Northwest held Lexington to a total of seven points in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 54-21 victory Friday.
Trevyn Keene scored 19 points to pace the Vikings (1-4). Wyatt Jensen and Hunter Jensen each chipped in 10.
Northwest (1-4) 18 17 15 4—54
Lexington (2-4) 11 4 3 9—21
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 2, Travin Harring 7, Sam Dinkelman 3, Wyatt Jensen 10, Hunter Jensen 10, Trevyn Keene 19, Cooper Garrett 1.
LEXINGTON—Daud Daud 4, Jase Carpenter 2, Kaden West 5, Greysen Strauss 2, Dru Truax 4, Luis Castellanos 2, Isaiah Ellingson 3, Isaac Scharff 5.
Third quarter lifts East past Islanders
Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN — Lincoln East overcame a halftime deficit to race to a 72-57 boys basketball victory Friday.
The Spartans trailed 29-28 at the break before outscoring the Islanders 27-11 in the third quarter.
East had 11 players score, including sophomore Carter Tempelmeyer, who had 24 points. Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt led the Islanders with a game-high 34 points.
GIRLS
Vikings win on road at Lexington
LEXINGTON — A strong start and strong finish paid off for Northwest in a 44-37 victory over Lexington Friday.
The Vikings outscored the Minutemaids 12-6 in the first quarter and 14-10 in the fourth to earn the victory.
Reba Mader led Northwest with 16 points while Avyn Urbanski added nine.
“Once again, we executed pretty well most of the night,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “We did a solid job defensively.
“We missed executing some things in the first half that would have allowed us to extend our lead, but the girls had great execution in the second half to allow us to earn a good road win.”
Northwest (2-3) 12 5 13 14—44
Lexington (1-5) 6 7 14 10—37
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 9, Reba Mader 16, Whitney Loman 3, Rylie Rice 6, Maddy Cushing 7, Kinzi Havranek 3.
LEXINGTON—Marissa Garcia 3, Venus Sanchez 5, Sarah Treffer 25, Kimberly Barraza 4.
GICC heats up to down Lincoln Christian
LINCOLN — After scoring just two first-quarter points, Grand Island Central Catholic found its scoring touch with 17 points in the second quarter en route to a 46-37 victory over Lincoln Christian Friday.
Islanders fall to Spartans at home
Sophomore Keatyn Musiel scored 22 points, including 11 in the first quarter, to lead Lincoln East to a 65-28 road win over Grand Island Senior High Friday.