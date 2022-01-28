Friday's city roundup: Northwest girls to play for Central Conference title

SEWARD — Thanks to a strong start, the Northwest girls basketball team will play for the Central Conference Tournament championship.
The Vikings put up 29 first-half points to help them take a 56-30 win over Seward in the tournament semifinals Friday at Seward.
“We came out so strong defensively early that we were limiting them to one shot and we were able to get out in transition. I thought the fast start on both offense and defense was the key to the game and we just fed off of it,” NW coach Russ Moerer said.
Northwest didn’t stop in the second half as they outscored the Bluejays 20-11 in the third quarter to take a commanding 49-24 lead and never looked back.
Rylie Rice led the Vikings with 23 points, while Madi Cushing chipped in 10.
Northwest, who will be playing in their third-consecutive conference final, takes on Class B, No. 5 York, who defeated Aurora 33-20 in the other semifinal, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Seward.
“York has two incredible post players, who are both 6-2, and have athletic guards,” he said. “The defensive challenge for us is steep and we’ll have to continue scoring and hit open looks. We’ll see what happens.”
Northwest 18 11 20 7—56
Seward 11 3 11 6—30
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 4, Reba Mader 4, Kamryn Mings 2, Whitney Loman 5, Rylie Rice 23, Madi Cushing 10, Makinzi Havranek 8.
SEWARD—Haylie Sloup 4, Eden Schulz 3, Hannah Benedict 9, Ona Stutzman 3, Jeffr Schaefer 2, Kelsey Miller 4, Jayden Fernau 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poss gives Islanders OT win over Northeast
LINCOLN — For the second-straight game, the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team won in the final seconds.
Andy Poss drove in for the game-winning layup with two seconds left to give the Islanders a 46-44 overtime win Friday over Lincoln Northeast.
GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said the Islanders made the right decisions at the right time for Poss to get the layup in the closing seconds.
“We held for one and they double-teamed Isaac Traudt, who made a great decision to pass to Dylan Sextro. Then he makes a great cross-court pass to Andy who drove to the basket for the layup,” Slough said.
The Rockets hit a 3-pointer a few seconds later but the buzzer had already sounded when the shot was released.
The Islanders were down 11 early in the fourth quarter and Traudt goes down with sprain ankle. But he would return and Grand Island found a way to get the game into overtime.
“It would have been easy for us to fold but we didn’t. Fyfe comes up and hits a big 3-pointer. Andy got aggressive and put us in a great possession to at least be in one to win the game in regulation,” Slough said. “We found a way to win tonight.
“The resiliency of our team has been great and we’ve found a way to win four of our last five games. We’re excited for the stretch run.”
Traudt led the Islanders with 24 points. Grand Island hosts Omaha Bryan at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island (6-8) 9 6 11 15 5—46
Lincoln NE 11 4 18 8 3—44
GRAND ISLAND—Andy Poss 9, Dylan Sextro 8, Kytan Fyfe 3, Isaac Traudt 24, Jacob Nesvara 2.
LINCOLN NE—Carlos Valdez 8, Jalen Lang 9, Zander Beard 8, Christian Winn 9, Porter Bazil 10.
WRESTLING
Alberts wins at Central Valley
GREELEY — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts captured another tournament title.
The Crusader junior won the 160-pound title at the Central Valley Invite Friday.
Alberts took the title after pinning Shelby-Rising City’s Landon Sliva in 1:29 to improve to 35-2 on the season.
Central Valley Invite
Team Standings
Mullen 166, Tri County 141.5, Summerland 106, Wood River 92.5, Shelby-Rising City 81, Neligh-Oakdale 79, SEM 77.5, Cambridge 74, High Plains 70, Overton 69, Anselmo-Merna 64, Palmer 51, Grand Island CC 41, Elgin Public/Pope John 37, Weeping Water 34, Central Valley 33, South Loup 31, Fullerton 28, Riverside 20, Hi-Line 14, Niobrara/Verdigre 4.
Championship results
106—Jeffery Forsen, MUL, pinned Hudson Urkoski, HP, 1:33; 113—Clark Padrnos, SEM, pinned Austin Kennicutt, OVE, 1:09; 120—Eli Paxton, MUL, pinned Trevor Carraher, RIV, 3:01; 126—Cole Spahr, TC, dec. Carter Beckman, EPPJ, 4-2; 132—Javier Marino- HP, pinned Jesse Thiele, SUM, 1:30; 138—Caden Reedy, TC, inj. def. Cinch Kiger, OVE; 145—Grady Belt, SRC, dec. Tyce Porter, AM, 3-1; 152—Dylan Ancheta, WR, pinned Justin Knoll, SRC, 4:52; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Landon Sliva, SRC, 1:29; 170—Aiden Kuester, NO, pinned Sean Simonson, MUL, 3:21; 182—Brett Bridger, FUL, ded. Julien Grindle, CAM, 7-2; 195—Sid Miller, AM, dec. Colton Thiele, SUM, 9-4; 220—Gunner Reimers, PAL, pinned Brevin Damrow, TC, 0:58; 285—Isaac Welch, MUL, dec. Logan Mueller, SUM, 5-3.