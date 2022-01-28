Friday's city roundup: Northwest girls to play for Central Conference title

SEWARD — Thanks to a strong start, the Northwest girls basketball team will play for the Central Conference Tournament championship.

The Vikings put up 29 first-half points to help them take a 56-30 win over Seward in the tournament semifinals Friday at Seward.

“We came out so strong defensively early that we were limiting them to one shot and we were able to get out in transition. I thought the fast start on both offense and defense was the key to the game and we just fed off of it,” NW coach Russ Moerer said.

Northwest didn’t stop in the second half as they outscored the Bluejays 20-11 in the third quarter to take a commanding 49-24 lead and never looked back.

Rylie Rice led the Vikings with 23 points, while Madi Cushing chipped in 10.

Northwest, who will be playing in their third-consecutive conference final, takes on Class B, No. 5 York, who defeated Aurora 33-20 in the other semifinal, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Seward.

“York has two incredible post players, who are both 6-2, and have athletic guards,” he said. “The defensive challenge for us is steep and we’ll have to continue scoring and hit open looks. We’ll see what happens.”