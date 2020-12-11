Friday's city roundup

Northwest led 24-20 going into the final quarter, before Crete hit some open shots to take the lead and hit their free throws down the stretch.

NW coach Russ Moerer said the difference was Crete hit their shots in the fourth quarter and Northwest didn’t during what he called a defensive game for most.

“Both teams were playing incredible defense throughout the game. It was a hard-fought game,” he said. “Crete hit their shots and free throws in the fourth quarter and they made them. The game was closer than the score indicated. We had some open looks that just didn’t go down. It was an incredible effort by our girls.”