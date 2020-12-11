Friday's city roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest posts victory over Crete
CRETE — The Northwest boys basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season after defeated Crete 61-56 Friday.
The Vikings grabbed a 59-46 lead with about 3 minutes to play before the Cardinals pulled to within five in the final minutes.
Riley Anderson led Northwest with 15 points. Alex Brandt added 11 points and Jed Walford chipped in 10.
Northwest (2-1) 17 20 12 12—61
Crete (1-3) 5 17 15 19—56
NORTHWEST—Janky 9, Anderson 15, Walford 10, Hartman 7, Brandt 11, Barnes 6, Jensen 2.
CRETE—Kracl 3, McDowell 5, Scheckpepper 3, Tebrink 4, Crumbliss 14, Martinez 11, Gardiner 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fourth quarter helps Crete defeat Vikings
CRETE — In what was a defensive game for most of the game, Northwest couldn’t stop Crete in the fourth quarter.
The Class B, No. 9-rated Cardinals (Omaha World-Herald) outscored the No. 10 Vikings 20-6 to help them take a 40-30 victory Friday.
Northwest led 24-20 going into the final quarter, before Crete hit some open shots to take the lead and hit their free throws down the stretch.
Shanae Suttles led the Vikings with eight points, while Claire Caspersen added six.
Hannah Newton led the Cardinals with 13 points.
NW coach Russ Moerer said the difference was Crete hit their shots in the fourth quarter and Northwest didn’t during what he called a defensive game for most.
“Both teams were playing incredible defense throughout the game. It was a hard-fought game,” he said. “Crete hit their shots and free throws in the fourth quarter and they made them. The game was closer than the score indicated. We had some open looks that just didn’t go down. It was an incredible effort by our girls.”
Northwest (0-3) 8 11 5 6—30
Crete (3-0) 5 12 3 20—40
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 3, Reba Mader 2, Macey Bosard 2, Alexis Julesgard 1, Claire Caspersen 6, Shanae Suttles 8, Madison Cushing 2, Addy Esquivel 4.
CRETE—Hannah Newton 13, Leah Jurgens 6, Karlee Henning 2, Brooke Deisley 9, Lexi Mach 10.
