Friday's city roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Fast start helps NW defeat Lakeview
COLUMBUS — The Northwest boys basketball team started fast against Columbus Lakeview.
Northwest held a 15-6 first-quarter lead and kept it throughout the game during a 52-44 win Friday.
Northwest had three players score in double figures. Travin Harring led the balanced offense with 14 points. Wyatt Jensen added 13 and Sam Hartman chipped in 12.
Northwest 15 3 16 17—52
Col. Lakeview 6 8 13 17—44
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 12, Travin Harring 14, Sam Dinkelman 3, Wyatt Jensen 13, Trevyn Keene 4, Cooper Garrett 6.
COL. LAKEVIEW—Cooper tessendorf 5, Turner Halvorsen 6, Braxton Borer 7, Noah Koch 3, Max Fremarek 2, Kolby Blaser 3, Eli Osten 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest posts win over Lakeview
COLUMBUS — The Northwest girls basketball team got better as the game went on against Columbus Lakeview.
The points increased in each quarter as Northwest defeated Lakeview 47-36.
After scoring only four points in the opening quarter, the Vikings had eight in the second quarter, then 16 in the third and 19 in the fourth.
NW coach Russ Moerer said it took Northwest a while to get used to the 1-3-1 zone Lakeview was playing.
“Lakeview is a good team that plays a really good 1-3-1 and that gave us problems early on. We weren’t reacting fast enough. Once we started attacking the zone, good things happened for us,” Moerer said. “They’ve got some good athletes and are a quality team.”
Rylie Rice led Northwest with 19 points, while Kenzi Havranek had nine, while Avyn Urbanski chipped in eight and Reba Mader had seven.
“This was a team win because we moved the ball around very well and found the open teammate,” Moerer said. “Rylie hit some big shots, as did other players.
Northwest will play Clarkson-Leigh ain the Girls Basketball Showcase at app. noon Saturday at Kearney High.
Northwest (5-5) 4 8 16 19—47
Col. Lakeview 9 4 13 10—36
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 8, Reba Mader 7, Rylie Rice 19, Madison Cushing 4, Kenzi Havranek 9.
COL. LAKEVIEW—Saylor Eberhart 3, Josie Bentz 2, Madison Vogt 5, Haley Frenzen 15, Katee Korte 13.
Lincoln High tops Grand Island
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Lincoln High 72-17 Friday night.
No other information was reported.
WRESTLING
GICC’s Alberts wins at Burwell Invite
BURWELL — It was another tournament championship for Ben Alberts.
The Grand Island Central Catholic junior captured the 160-pound title at the Burwell Invite Friday.
Alberts improved to 20-1 on the season after pinning Ravenna’s Hunter Douglas in 3:13.
Hunter Borges was the other medalist for the Crusaders as he finished fourth at 195.
St. Paul captured the team title with 189.5 points, 1.5 better than runner-up Crofton-Bloomfield. Kaleb Baker was the Wildcats’ lone champion as he captured the 126-pound title.
Burwell Invite
Team Standings
St. Paul 189.5, Crofton-Bloomfield 188, Ravenna 120, Twin Loup 114, Wood River 97.5, Burwell 86, Ansley-Litchfield 60, North Central 60, Clarkson-Leigh 59.5, West Holt 59, Grand Island CC 58, Central Valley 49, Arcadia-Loup City 48, Hershey 46, SEM 45, Elm Creek 38.5, Elgin Public/Pope John 20, Ainsworth 13, Loomis/Bertrand 7.
Championship results
106—Robbie Fisher, CB, pinned Ethan Elliott, HER, 5:38; 113—Kaden Thompson, HER, dec. Dierks Nekoliczak, CV, 6-0; 120—Hudson Barger, CB, dec. Ethan Kipp, TL, 7-1; 126—Kaleb Baker, SP, dec. Carter Beckman, EPPJ, 6-0; 132—Dylan Higby, CL, dec. Hayes Jensen, BUR, 5-1; 138—Riley Waddington, WR, pinned Anthony Wood, SP, 2:44; 145—William Poppe, CB, dec. Carson Gruntorad, EC, 6-4, SV-1; 152—Dylan Ancheta, WR, dec. Levi Lewis, NC, 6-5; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Hunter Douglas, RAV, 3:13; 170—Chase Stieb, ALC, dec. Ashton Meinecke, SP, 9-3; 182—Kolby Larson, BUR, dec. Cooper Slingby, AL, 3-2 UTB; 195—Alex Gideon, BUR, pinned Ty Tramp, CB, 0:25; 220—Jared Janssen, CB, pinned Kade Bottorf, TL, 4:13; 285—Thomas Psota, RAV, pinned Quade Peterson, SP, 4:17.