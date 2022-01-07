Friday's city roundup

The points increased in each quarter as Northwest defeated Lakeview 47-36.

After scoring only four points in the opening quarter, the Vikings had eight in the second quarter, then 16 in the third and 19 in the fourth.

NW coach Russ Moerer said it took Northwest a while to get used to the 1-3-1 zone Lakeview was playing.

“Lakeview is a good team that plays a really good 1-3-1 and that gave us problems early on. We weren’t reacting fast enough. Once we started attacking the zone, good things happened for us,” Moerer said. “They’ve got some good athletes and are a quality team.”

Rylie Rice led Northwest with 19 points, while Kenzi Havranek had nine, while Avyn Urbanski chipped in eight and Reba Mader had seven.

“This was a team win because we moved the ball around very well and found the open teammate,” Moerer said. “Rylie hit some big shots, as did other players.

Northwest will play Clarkson-Leigh ain the Girls Basketball Showcase at app. noon Saturday at Kearney High.

Northwest (5-5) 4 8 16 19—47

Col. Lakeview 9 4 13 10—36