Friday's city roundup

BASEBALL

GISH cruise past Omaha Bryan to open A-5 district

ELKHORN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team opened the Class A, District 5 tournament with plenty of offense.

The Islanders had 26 hits with five extra base hits to help cruise past Omaha Bryan 28-1 in five innings.

Sam Hartman led the offense by going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, while Jace Chrisman was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

The Grand Island pitching staff of Caiden Rath, Kevin Ramos, Hartman and Jacob Nesvara combined to give up three hits and had eight strikeouts.

The Islanders take on top seed and No. 5-rated Elkhorn South (Omaha World-Herald) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Omaha Bryan 000 01—1 3 4

Grand Island (11)76 4X—28 26 0

WP—Rath. LP—Wingender. 2B—OB: Wingender. GI: Douglass, Arends, Dinkleman. 3B—GI: Hartman, Fay.

TRACK AND FIELD

NW girls claim Central Conference Meet; boys tie with Aurora for 2nd

HOLDREGE — For the third-straight time, the Northwest girls track and field team captured the Central Conference Meet.

The Vikings dominated the meet with six wins and had 23 medalists in winning the meet with 130 points, while Lexington was second with 130 points.

Northwest captured the meet in 2019, 2021 and 2022. There was no meet in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Vikings went 1-2 in both the 400 and 800. Mader won both events in claiming the 400 (58.75) and 800 (2:32.59). Samantha Roby was second in the 400 (59.93), while Reagan McIntyre was second in the 800 (2:34.40).

Aizlynn Krafka took the 100 hurdles (15.60), while Avyn Urbanski captured the 100 (12.32).

Roby and Urbanski teamed with Kamrynn Mings and Grace Baasch on the winning 400 relay (a season-best 49.33), while Roby, Mings and Urbanski joined Whitney Loman in taking the 1,600 relay (4:12.20).

The Northwest boys finished tied with Aurora for runner-up with 92 points. Lexington won the meet with 100 points.

Victor Isele captured the 100 (a season-best 11.07), while Garrett Richardson took the 300 hurdles (a season-best 41.26). In all the Vikings brought home 19 medals.

Aurora won six events on the days. Carsen Staehr won three of them in taking the long jump (21-4 3/4), the triple jump (43-9 1/4) and 400 (50.42), while Gage Griffith captured the shot put (57-9) and discus (167-2), and Caden Carlson took the pole vault (14-2).

BOYS GOLF

Vikings tied for sixth at Central Conference Meet

SEWARD — The Northwest boys golf team finished in a three-tie for sixth.

Zach Fausch fired an 87 to lead the Vikings, who fired a 373.

Aurora finished second with a 330 with Cauy Walters leading the way with a fourth-place finish with a 76, while Drew Knust was sixth with a 78.

Central Conference Meet

At Seward

Team Standings

York 303, Aurora 330, Columbus Lakeview 336, Crete 340, Seward 351, Adams Central 373, Northwest 373, Holdrege 373, Lexington 381, Schuyler 433.

Individual Standings

1, Emmanuel Jensen, YOR, 73; 2, Ryan Seevers, YOR, 75; 3, Brock Heusinkvelt, CRE, 76; 4, Cauy Walters, AUR, 76; 5, Elijah Jensen, YOR, 77; 6, Drew Knust, AUR, 78; 7, Joel Jensen, YOR, 78; 8, Maxwell Fremarek, CL, 81; 9, Kurt Schneider, CL 81; 10, Sean Rethmeier, CRE, 82.

Northwest — Zach Fausch 87, Jared Dramse 89, Tyler Clausen 98, Braden Cochran 99, Mason Allen 106.