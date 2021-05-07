Friday's city roundup

PREP GOLF
Northwest takes second at Central Conference
COLUMBUS — Three medalists paced the Northwest boys golf team at the Central Conference Meet Friday.
That allowed the Vikings to take second with a 344 at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Joey Holling led Northwest with a second-place finish after carding a 76. Caleb Alcorta and Damon Bennett each fired an 88 to finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
“I’m very proud of they way the boys were able to play today,” NW coach Alex Hull said. “We were pretty specific with our game plan of sticking to our irons today and paid off. I really like the relaxed confidence they came in with today.”
Central Conference Meet
At Elks Country Club, Columbus
Team Standings
York 327, Northwest 344, Aurora 351, Seward 356, Adams Central 372, Schuyler 375, Holdrege 379, Columbus Lakeview 380, Crete 415, Lexington 415.
Medalists
1, Ty Wehrs, SEW, 73; 2, Joey Holling, NW, 76; 3, Ryan Seevers, YOR, 78; 4, Ethan Shaw, AUR, 80; 5, Emmanuel Jensen, YOR, 80; 6, Nathan Sughroue, AC, 83; 7, Elijah Jensen, YOR, 83; 8, Caden Svoboda, AUR, 85; 9, Max Fremarek, CL, 86; 10, Marley Jensen, YOR, 86; 11, Caleb Alcorta, NW, 88; 12, Damon Bennett, NW, 88; 13, Easton Hall, SCH, 88; 14, Kurt Schneider, CL, 89; 15, Ethan Mins, LEX, 90.
Other city golfers
NORTHWEST — Kanyon Shada 92, Jonny Bangs 99.
BASEBALL
Islanders win opening game of A-2 tourney
BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team opened the postseason with a win.
The Islanders jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a 10-1 victory over Omaha Northwest during the Class A, District 2 Tournament at Bellevue West High School.
Grand Island got out quick with four runs in the opening inning. The Islanders had 15 hits and committed no errors in the win.
Mike Buhrman was 3 for 3 with a RBI and a triple, while Braden Wenzl, Sam Hartman, Cole Bauer and Ryan Williams each recorded two hits.
Tyler Fay got the victory after pitching six innings, struck out eight batters and gave up only two hits.
The Islanders take on Class A, No. 2 and top-seed Bellevue West at noon Saturday.
Omaha NW (8-20) 001 000 0—1 3 1
Grand Island (8-16) 422 022 X—10 15 0
WP—Fay. LP—Leyboldt. 3B—GI: Buhrman.