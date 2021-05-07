Friday's city roundup

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other city golfers

NORTHWEST — Kanyon Shada 92, Jonny Bangs 99.

BASEBALL

Islanders win opening game of A-2 tourney

BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team opened the postseason with a win.

The Islanders jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a 10-1 victory over Omaha Northwest during the Class A, District 2 Tournament at Bellevue West High School.

Grand Island got out quick with four runs in the opening inning. The Islanders had 15 hits and committed no errors in the win.

Mike Buhrman was 3 for 3 with a RBI and a triple, while Braden Wenzl, Sam Hartman, Cole Bauer and Ryan Williams each recorded two hits.

Tyler Fay got the victory after pitching six innings, struck out eight batters and gave up only two hits.

The Islanders take on Class A, No. 2 and top-seed Bellevue West at noon Saturday.

Omaha NW (8-20) 001 000 0—1 3 1

Grand Island (8-16) 422 022 X—10 15 0

WP—Fay. LP—Leyboldt. 3B—GI: Buhrman.