Friday's city Roundup

SOCCER

Ohrstorm leads Vikings in 8-0 defeat of Seward

Elvin Ohrstorm scored a hat trick to help the Northwest boys soccer team.

The senior scored three goals to help the Class B, No. 10 Vikings to an 8-0 win over Seward.

Jack Kenna had two goals, while Peyton Atwood, Austin Staab and Zeke Koenig scored the other goals.

The Vikings are the top seed in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament next week. Northwest hosts the winner of Aurora and York at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Everything lined up like we wanted to,” NW co-coach Ann Purdy said. “The kids earned it and being 11-3 is a great season so far. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Northwest closes regular season with win over Seward

The Northwest girls soccer team closed its regular season out in style.

The Vikings defeated Seward 3-0 Thursday at home to finish the regular season at 12-2.

NW coach Jess Herrmann said she was pleased with what she saw, despite not getting only three goals.

“Our goal count might not have been as high but we got to work on a few things we need to clean up on before districts, and I think the girls did a good job in that,” Herrmann said.

Lupe Sanchez and Anna Keller each scored goals for Northwest while the other was scored on a Seward own goal.

The Vikings will host the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament next week. Northwest will host the winner of Aurora and York at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

“We’re happy about that,” Herrmann said. “The girls earned that opportunity but we know the teams will pose a tough task.”

PREP TENNIS

Crusaders takes Hastings Invite

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team won three of the four divisions to help take the Hastings Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders won No. 2 singles, and both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to win the meet with 56 points, nine more than runner-up Kearney Catholic.

Brooklyn Kolbet went 5-0 to win No. 2 singles, while Carolyn Maser and Mia Golka teamed together to win No. 1 doubles and Gracie Woods and Tristyn Hedman got together in taking No. 2 doubles.

Ayonya Birthi went 4-1 to finish third at No. 1 singles.

The Crusaders will host their third home invite on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Hastings Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 56, Kearney Catholic 47, York 38, Lexington 34, Adams Central 34, Norris 33, Hastings 22, Holdrege 20, Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Wilber-Clatonia 3.

Champions

Singles

No. 1 — Ellie Peterson, York

No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, (5-0)

Doubles

No. 1 — Carolyn Maser/Mia Golk, GICC,

No. 2 — Gracie Woods/Tristyn Hedman, GICC.

BOYS GOLF

GICC finishes second at St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team finished second at the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders had five medalists to help them card a 339 score.

Bowdie Fox led GICC with a fifth-place finish with an 81, while Jackson Henry was seventh with an 84. Joey Koralewski took ninth with an 86, and Jonathan Schardt was 11th with an 88 and Jacob Stegman was 15th with a 90.

Doniphan-Trumbull had three top four finishers to help win the meet with a 323. Ethan Smith won the meet with a 73, while Hayden Dzingle and Andrew Stock were third and fourth with 79 and 80, respectively.

Hastings St. Cecilia Invite

Team Standings

Doniphan-Trumbull 323, Grand Island CC 339, Adams Central 373, Thayer Central 378, Lawrence-Nelson 379, Hastings St. Cecilia 390, Fillmore Central 392, Franklin 395, Sandy Creek 397, Wood River 397, Sutton 411, Fullerton 450, Hastings 496, Hastings St. Cecilia JV 521.

Individual Standings

1, Ethan Smith, DT, 73; 2, Alex Schademann, FC, 78; 3, Hayden Dzingle, DT, 79; 4, Andrew Stock, DT, 80; 5, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 81; 6, Zach Vandervoort, TC, 81; 7, Jackson Henry, GICC, 84; 8, Brayden Underwood, AC, 85; 9, Joey Koralewski, GICC, 86; 10, Jerrod Land, FUL, 88; 11, Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 88; 12, Jake Dane, SC, 89; 13, Toby Kotinek, LN, 89; 14, Ethan Bright, HSC, 89; 15, Jacob Stegman, GICC, 90.

Islanders take seventh at Capital City Invite

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team finished seventh during the Capital City Invite Thursday.

Jared Lehechka finished with a seventh-place finish with a 73 score to lead the Islanders, who finished with a 300 score.

Henry Kosmicki and Prestin Vilai each fired a 75, while Marcus Holling shot an 80 and Bode Albers carded a 90 for Grand Island.

Capital City Invite

Team Standings

Lincoln Southeast 284, Omaha Westside 286, Elkhorn South 289, Omaha Creighton Prep 291, Lincoln East 293, Millard West 300, Grand Island 300, Kearney 304, Fremont 314, Millard North 315, Lincoln Pius X 321, Norfolk 324, Lincoln Southwest 330, Papillion-LaVista 345.

Individual Standings

1, Andrew Whittaker, ES, 68; 2, Ben Lemke, LE, 68; 3, Gavin Gerch, LSE, 70; 4, Aidan Koch, LSE, 70; 5, Owen Tucker, LSE, 71; 6, Jack Davis, OWS, 71; 7, Jackson Benge, OWS, 71; 8, Conner Steichen, OCP, 71; 9, Porter Topp, OWS, 71; 10, Zac McCormick, OCP, 72; 11, Sam Vocelka, MN, 72; 12, Jared Lehechka, GI, 73; 13, Thomas Brysonn, LSE, 73; 14, Teddy Peterson, OCP, 73; 15, Jack Musil, ES, 73.

Other GISH golfers — Prestin Vilai 75, Henry Kosmicki 75, Marcus Holling 80, Bode Albers 90.

TRACK AND FIELD

Buman leads GISH at George Anderson Invite

OMAHA — Hayden Buman paced the Grand Island Senior High boys track and field at the George Anderson Invite Thursday.

The Islander senior captured the high jump after clearing 6-4.

Emma Rauch-Word led the Grand Island girls with two medals on the day. She took second in the long jump (17-1 1/2) and was third in the 100 hurdles (15.99).