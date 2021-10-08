Friday's city roundup

FOOTBALL
Northwest posts victory over York
YORK — The Class B, No. 8 Northwest football team broke loose against York in the second half.
After the two teams were tied at 10-all at the half, the Vikings outscored the Dukes 14-7 in the second stanza to take a 24-17 win.
Even though the Northwest defense gave up 388 yards, they still had 315 yards and made enough plays to get the win, especially in the third quarter. They scored two touchdowns in the stanza to take control.
Sam Hartman scored his second touchdown on a 13-yard run to give the Vikings the lead.
After that, Northwest completed a 98-yard drive as Hartman threw a 32-yard strike to Garrett Richardson to give Northwest a two-touchdown lead with 56 seconds left of the third quarter.
York did cut it to seven in the fourth but couldn’t get closer.
Hartman had 64 yards rushing with two touchdowns and had 150 yards passing.
Northwest takes on Aurora on Friday.
St. Cecilia wins shootout over GICC
HASTINGS — In a back and forth affair, Hastings St. Cecilia outlasted Grand Island Central Catholic 50-41.
Carson Kudlacek led the Bluehawks with 14 carries on 114 yards with three scores, and was 10 of 19 for 270 yards with three touchdowns.
Crusader quarterback Bryton Johnson threw for 317 yards with five touchdowns, while also rushing for 97 yards on 13 carries.
Isaac Herbek had 225 receiving yards with three touchdowns.
The Crusaders (1-6) host Twin River next Friday.
Dorchester pulls away from Red Hornets
DORCHESTER — Dorchester’s fourth quarter was too much for Heartland Lutheran.
After the Red Hornets pulled to within 46-36 in the third, the Longhorns used a 22-0 final quarter to take a 68-36 win.
Talor Hauser was 7 of 15 for 187 yards and threw three touchdowns for Heartland Lutheran. Victor Gaunt caught six catches for 101 yards with a 58-yard strike.
Brandon Minkler scored on a 61-yard kickoff return for Heartland Lutheran.
VOLLEYBALL
Heartland Lutheran falls to Dorchester
DORCHESTER — Heartland Lutheran fell to Dorchester 25-21, 25-8, 25-23 Friday night.
Carly Niemoth and Abigail Niemeier led the way with three kills each, while Brynn Saddler had four ace serves and six digs.