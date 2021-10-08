Friday's city roundup

FOOTBALL

Northwest posts victory over York

YORK — The Class B, No. 8 Northwest football team broke loose against York in the second half.

After the two teams were tied at 10-all at the half, the Vikings outscored the Dukes 14-7 in the second stanza to take a 24-17 win.

Even though the Northwest defense gave up 388 yards, they still had 315 yards and made enough plays to get the win, especially in the third quarter. They scored two touchdowns in the stanza to take control.

Sam Hartman scored his second touchdown on a 13-yard run to give the Vikings the lead.

After that, Northwest completed a 98-yard drive as Hartman threw a 32-yard strike to Garrett Richardson to give Northwest a two-touchdown lead with 56 seconds left of the third quarter.

York did cut it to seven in the fourth but couldn’t get closer.

Hartman had 64 yards rushing with two touchdowns and had 150 yards passing.

Northwest takes on Aurora on Friday.

