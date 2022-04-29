Friday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest sweeps Holdrege Invite

HOLDREGE — The Northwest track and field teams swept to titles at the Holdrege Invite Friday.

The girls had 32 medalists with five winners to win the title with 160.5, while the boys won three events but had 30 medalists to win the meet with 168 points.

The hurdle events paced the NW girls, including going 1-2-3 in the 100 hurdles. Aizlynn Krafka won the event (16.02), followed by Suzie Wieland and Chloe Mader (16.58 and 17.27, respectivley. Krafka also won the 300 hurdles (49.29).

The Northwest girls also went 1-2 in the 200 with Avyn Urbanski took the 200 (26.13), followed by teammate Grace Baasch (27.22).

Samantha Roby captured the 100 (12.71), while joining Urbanski, Kyra Ray and Kamrynn Mings on the winning 400 relay (49.71).

The Viking boys went 1-2 in the 300 hurdles with Garrett Richardson taking the event (41.86), followed by Alex Portillo (42.71). They also went 1-2 in the long jump with Chase Weigert taking the event (21-1), followed by Travin Harring (20-3 1/2).

Victor Isele won the 100 (11.15).

The meet was called after the 400 relay because of lightning strikes in the area.

GOLF

Red Hornets finish eighth at Centura

CAIRO — The Heartland Lutheran golf team finished eighth at the Centura Invite Friday.

The Red Hornets, who fired a 453, were led by Kesley Essex’s 103 score.

Carly Niemoth shot a 116, while Nolan Clement fired 133, Brynn Saddler came in with a 119, and Zach Rathman carded a 200.

No other information was provided.