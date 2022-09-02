Friday's City Roundup

FOOTBALL

Northwest rally falls short against Skutt

OMAHA — The Northwest football team rallied, but fell short.

The Vikings fell behind 21-3 in the fourth quarter, but rallied but couldn’t complete the comeback in falling 21-16 to Omaha Skutt Friday.

Alex Korte caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to bring Northwest back to within 21-16 with under 2 minutes to play. But Skutt recovered the onside kick.

Korte caught four passes for 60 yards, while Payne had 330 yards with the two strikes to Korte.

Northwest takes on Seward Friday at Hastings College.

GICC can’t complete comeback against North Bend

NORTH BEND — Grand Island Central Catholic gave itself a chance, but couldn’t get the win.

The Crusaders rallied from a 20-0 deficit and had the ball for a chance to get the victory, but North Bend Central stopped them on fourth down to escape with a 20-14 win.

North Bend scored all of its points in the first half.

The Crusaders got on the board when Zenon Sack broke a couple of tackles for a 7-yard score. Later, he found Austin Miller for 15 yards to bring the Crusaders back to within 20-14.

GICC got the ball to the 16-yard line with the final seconds before North Bend made the stop.

Zenon and Bryson Sack combined to go 16 of 33 for 150 and a touchdown pass

GICC will be back in action at Bishop Neumann Friday in Wahoo.

SOFTBALL

GISH drops two at Papillion-LaVista South Invite

PAPILLION — The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games at the Papillion-LaVista Tournament Friday.

The Islanders 8-6 in their opener to Class A, No. 6 Elkhorn South. Grand Island was haunted by six errors.

Jaidyn Walford led the offense by going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run in the loss.

The Islanders then fell to No. 10 Papillion-LaVista South 5-2. Walford added another home run while Adriana Cabello had a double in the loss.

Grand Island will continue tournament play Saturday.

Game One

Grand Island; 102; 003—6; 10; 6

Elkhorn South; 142; 01X—8; 6; 0

WP—NA. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI: Walford, Modlin, Sindelar. HR—GI: Walford.

Game Two

Grand Island; 000; 101—2; 8; 2

Papillion-LaVista South; 200; 120—5; 10; 0

WP—Unverzagt. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI: Cabello; PLVS: Fiscus. 3B—PLVS: Fiscus HR—GI: Walford.