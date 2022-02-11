Friday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grand Island gets victory over Omaha North
OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team posted a 41-35 victory over Omaha North Friday.
No other information was provided.
Heartland Lutheran falls to Burwell
Burwell started fast against Heartland Lutheran.
The Longhorns led 26-2 after the first quarter, en route to a 71-26 win over the Red Hornets Friday.
Nikia Williams led Burwell with 23 points, while Kierra Ostrom added 16.
Brielle Saddler led the Red Hornets with 13 poitns.
Burwell (10-11) 26 17 20 6—71
HL Lutheran (6-13) 2 13 3 8—26
BURWELL—Dylan Peterson 7, Cora Gideon 14, Natalie Williams 3, Kaitlyn Simpson 6, Kierra Ostrom 16, Nikia Williams 23, Gracyn Hicks 2.
HEARLAND LUTHERAN—Brielle Saddler 13, Brynn Saddler 9, Kathleen Spiehs 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Traudt helps GISH defeat No. 10 Omaha North
OMAHA — Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt had another big night for Grand Island Senior High.
Traudt led the Islanders with 32 points and 15 rebounds during a 53-41 win Friday.
“He had a special night for us,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said of Traudt, who was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Slough said it took the Islanders a while to get going as they trailed 10-8 after the first quarter, but picked it up in the second, outscoring the Vikings 16-10 to take a 24-20 halftime and never looked back.
“It was a good road win and they played with a lot of emotions,” he said. “Once we took of the basketball, we did a better job being efficent in our scoring.”
The Islanders battle No. 1 Omaha Westside during the Heartland Hoops Classic at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
“We’ll be ready and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Grand Island 8 16 17 12—53
Omaha North 10 10 13 8—41
GRAND ISLAND—Andy Poss 9, Dylan Sextro 7, Kytan Fyfe 2, Barrett Olson 3, Isaac Traudt 32.
OMAHA NORTH—Rondale Thomas 8, Daleron Thomas 8, Mason Strong 10, Raui Lew 10, Keshaun Williams 5.
Northwest falls to Beatrice
The Northwest boys basketball team couldn’t stop Elliot Jurgens.
The 6-0 senior put up 25 points to lead the Orange men past the Vikings 49-40 Friday.
Wyatt Jensen led Northwest with 11 points, while Teagan Lemkau chipped in nine.
The Vikings will play in the Heartland Hoops Classic against Class C-1, No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
Beatrice 5 12 17 15—49
Northwest 8 7 15 10—40
BEATRICE—Shelton Crawford 6, Dawson Loomis 1, Elliot Jurgens 25, Luke Feist 6, Tucker Timmerman 7, Dominik Salazar 4.
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 5, Trevin Harring 4, Wyatt Jensen 11, Hunter Jensen 6, Teagan Lemkau 9, Cooper Garrett 5.
Wrestling
Northwest puts five wrestlers in B-2 semis
AURORA — The Northwest wrestling team put five wrestlers into the Class B, District 2 semifinals.
Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Gavin Ruff (120), Nolan Moorman (182), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele (220) are all one victory away from advancing to the state tournament after Friday’s action at Aurora.
That has the Vikings sitting in second place with 56 points. Bennington leads the team standings with 66 points.
Saturday’s actions starts at 9:30 a.m.
GICC’s Alberts makes C-1 semifinals
MADISON — Ben Alberts is the lone Grand Island Central Catholic wrestler to make the Class C, District 1 semifinals.
Alberts, rated No. 2 at 160 pounds) won a pair of matches to put himself one win away from the state tournament after Friday’s action at Madison.
Austin Miller (132) is the other Crusader still alive in the consolation round.
Saturday’s action gets under way at 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
GISH has numerous finalists for HAC meet
FREMONT — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams qualified for xxx total events during the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet after Friday’s prelims.
Both teams made the finals in nine events, including all six relay teams
The boys have the top times in the 200 freestyle (Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, 1:41.18), the 200 IM (Luke Dankert, 1:57.02),
The girls will have three swimmers in Lilly Brennan, Kate Novinski and Hannah Dankert in the 100 backstroke. Brennan set the school record in the event at 58.76. The girls 400 rleay team of Novinski, Ashley Nelson and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson joined together in setting the school record at 3:43.16.