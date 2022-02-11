Friday's city roundup

Traudt helps GISH defeat No. 10 Omaha North

OMAHA — Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt had another big night for Grand Island Senior High.

Traudt led the Islanders with 32 points and 15 rebounds during a 53-41 win Friday.

“He had a special night for us,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said of Traudt, who was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Slough said it took the Islanders a while to get going as they trailed 10-8 after the first quarter, but picked it up in the second, outscoring the Vikings 16-10 to take a 24-20 halftime and never looked back.

“It was a good road win and they played with a lot of emotions,” he said. “Once we took of the basketball, we did a better job being efficent in our scoring.”

The Islanders battle No. 1 Omaha Westside during the Heartland Hoops Classic at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

“We’ll be ready and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Grand Island 8 16 17 12—53

Omaha North 10 10 13 8—41