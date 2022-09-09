Friday's city roundup

FOOTBALL

Vikings fall to Seward

HASTINGS — In a back and forth affair, Northwest couldn’t come up with the key play.

The Vikings drove inside the 30-yard line twice, but were denied both times during a 24-22 loss to Seward Friday night at Hastings College.

Trailing 18-7, Austin Payne found EJ Arends on a 44-yard touchdown pass for a score, then a two-point conversation brought the Vikings back to within 18-15. After stopping the Bluejays on the next series, Northwest took the lead on a Payne 2-yard touchdown run.

However, Kalen Knott threw a 16-yard strike to Kohlyn Lindou on the next series to give the lead back to the Bluejays.

The Vikings got down inside the 10-yard line on their next possession but Peyton Atwood missed a 29-yard field goal with 3:41 left to play.

After stopping Seward on the next series, Northwest got inside the 30-yard line, but couldn’t convert on fourth down.

Payne led the Viking offense with 202 passing yards and 105 yards on the ground.

Northwest hosts Elkhorn North at Grand Island Senior High at 4 p.m. Friday.

Bishop Neumann too much for GICC

WAHOO — The Grand Island Central Catholic football team fell to 0-3 on the season after a 49-0 loss to Class C-2, No. 9 Bishop Neumann.

The Cavaliers, who rushed for 281 yards, scored 21 points in both the first and second quarters.

The Crusaders were held to 117 yards of offense.

GICC will host David City Aquinas Friday.

Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran

BRADY — Heartland Lutheran fell behind 54-6 at the half, en route to an 86-26 loss to Brady Friday.

No other information was provided.

TENNIS

Grand Island captures North Platte Invite

NORTH PLATTE — The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team won the North Platte Invite Friday.

No other information was provided.

CROSS COUNTRY

Islander teams second at

Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High cross country teams each finished second at the Kearney Invite.

The Islander boys had five medalists to help finish second with 48 points, just six behind champion Lexington, the girls had three medalists in leading them with 70 points, just 12 behind North Platte.

For the boys, Ruben Caceres-Perez led Grand Island with a third-place finish (16:33.25). Kaden Boltz (eighth, 17:09.98), Ashon Willey (10th, 17:28.53), Brady Hartford (12th, 17:35.31) and Trajon Geiser (15th, 17:39.76) were the other medalists.

On the girls side, Katie Johnson led the Islanders with a ninth-place finish (20:54.83). Annika Staab (12th, 21:01.34) and Teagan Cheestos (14th, 21:08.55) were the other medalists.

Kearney Invite

At Meadowlark Golf Course

Team Standings

Lexington 42, Grand Island 48, North Platte 52, Kearney 97, Lincoln High 129, Bellevue West 174, Lincoln Northeast 190.

Medalists

1, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 16:22.07; 2, Lazaro Adame, LEX, 16:27.35; 3, Ruben Caceres-Perez, GI, 16:33.25; 4, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 16:46.17; 5, Rian Teets, NP, 16:57.32; 6, Quade Lowe, NP, 17:02.39; 7, Aiden Hawks, NP, 17:06.07; 8, Kaden Boltz, GI, 17:09.98; 9, Kevin Parada, LEX, 17:20.46; 10, Ashon Willey, GI, 17:28.53; 11, Braeden Wall, KEA, 17:30.15; 12, Brady Hartford, GI, 17:35.31; 13, Josh Miller, KEA, 17:36.88; 14, Justin Miller, BW, 17:38.29; 15, Trajon Geiser, GI, 17:39.76.

GIRLS

Team Standings

North Platte 58, Grand Island 70, Kearney 75, Lexington 106, Bellevue West 108, Lincoln High 134, Lincoln Northeast 163.

Medalists

1, Marissa Holm, NP, 18:54.45; 2, Kennedy Bartee, LH, 19:14.82; 3, Kara Muller, BW, 19:31.31; 4, Claire Karjalainen, KEA, 19:45.99; 5, Natalie McNamara, BW, 20:03.91; 6, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:14.09; 7, Sam Stava, KEA, 20:42.11; 8, Allyosn Badura, LNE, 20:50.52; 9, Katie Johnson, GI, 20:54.83; 10, Susana Calmo, LEX, 20:54.83; 11, Madeline Armstrong, LEX, 20:58.10; 12, Annika Staab, GI, 21:01.34; 13, Zoe Ryan, BW, 21:05.01; 14, Teagan Cheestos, GI, 21:08.55; 15, Haylie Hoatson, NP, 21:12.51.

NW boys third, girls fourth at Aurora Invite

AURORA — The Northwest cross country teams had a good showing at the Aurora Invite.

The Viking boys finished third with 60 points, while the girls were fourth with 52 points.

The Northwest boys had two medalists in Ben Sutherland (eighth, 17:35.29) and Kian Botts (12th, 18:00.29).

The Viking girls had three medalists in Olivia Chapman (eighth, 21:28.13), Peyton Smith (ninth, 21:33.91) and Lexie Lilienthal (12th, 21:47.02).

Aurora Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Hastings 19, Seward 46, Northwest 60, Aurora 74, York 74, Crete 117, Hastings St. Cecilia 123, Adams Central 126.

Medalists

1, Austin Carrera, HAS, 16:28.82; 2, Colin Standifer, SEW, 16:53.83; 3, Colin Pinneo, YOR, 17:03.95; 4, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 17:09.94; 5, Diego Chojolan, HAS, 17:24.55; 6, Evan Struss, HAS, 17:25.19; 7, Jua Ceron Millan, HAS, 17:28.05; 8, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:35.29; 9, Gabe Zarraga, YOR, 17:35.40; 10, Robert Hrnchir, HSC, 17:42.25; 11, Ray Riley, HAS, 17:52.97; 12, Kian Botts, NW, 18:00.29; 13, Drew Collings, SEW, 18:23.19; 14, Andrew Heckman, AC, 18:26.06; 15, Will Ratkovec, SEW, 18:29.26.

GIRLS

York 41, Aurora 43, Hastings 47, Northwest 52, Seward 52, Adams Central 108, Crete 116.

Medalists

1, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 19:07.28; 2, Tessa Greisen, SEW, 20:20.45; 3, Alexis Ericksen, AUR, 20:40.30; 4, Karni Gottschalk, SEW, 20:44.05; 5, Ella Eggleston, AUR, 20:52.88; 6, Ke Henry Perlich, HAS, 21:15.15; 7, Catherine Lehn, AC, 21:20.09; 8, Olivia Chapman, NW, 21:28.13; 9, Peyton Smith, NW, 21:33.91; 10, Naomi Renner, YOR, 21:36.20; 11, Lilliana Widhelm, HAS, 21:36.84; 12, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 21:47.02; 13, Abby Fielder, HAS, 21:48.75; 14, Lainey Portwine, YOR, 21:51.86; 15, Kaitlyn Oswald, AUR, 21:54.89.