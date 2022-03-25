Friday's city roundup

Track and field

NW boys win Aurora Invite; girls second

AURORA — The Northwest boys track and field team came out on top of the Aurora Invite Friday.

The Vikings won only three events, but scored 180 points, 38 more than runner-up McCook.

Tyler Salter captured two events in taking the 800 (2:10.31) and the 1,600 (4:53.79), while Trevor Retzlaff took the 110 hurdles (16.50).

The Northwest girls finished second with 179 points, just 1.5 behind McCook.

Aizlynn Krafta won two individual events in taking the 100 hurdles (16.25) and 300 hurdles (50.80), while Samantha Roby captured the long jump (16-8) and Miah Kenny taking the pole vault (9-6).

Reba Mader, Whitney Loman, Grace Baasch and Kyra Ray joined together in taking the 1,600 relay (4:21.58).

Islander boys open at Kearney Indoor

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys track and field teams won three events during the Kearney Indoor Invite Friday.

Hayden Buman captured the high jump (6-0), while Yiech Wal won the triple jump (40-7), and Louis Kuku won the 400 (1:07.88).

GOLF

Northwest finishes ninth at Seward Invite

SEWARD — The Northwest boys golf team finished ninth at the Seward Invite.

Jared Dramse fired a 100 to lead the Vikings, while scored a 425.

Seward Invite

Lincoln Pius X 350, Beatrice 362, Aurora 363, Seward 366, Milford 376, Lincoln Christian 380, Crete 390, Seward JV 418, Northwest 425, Fairbury 429.

Medalists

1, Toovey, MIL, 82; 2, Nunnally, LC, 84; 3, Baehr, BEA, 85; 4, Bartek, LPX, 85; 5, Nachtigal, AUR, 85; 6, Beck, LPX, 87; 7, Randall, LPX, 87; 8, Walters, AUR, 88; 9, Conner, SEW, 88; 10, Wallman, BEA, 89.

NORTHWEST — Dramse 100, Cochran 108, Fausch, 108, Martin 109, Bieber 124.