Friday's City Roundup

Girls basketball

Vikings get first win of seasonCRETE — The Northwest girls basketball team grabbed its first win of the season.

After trailing 16-15 at the break, the Vikings sued a 21-17 second half to post a 36-33 win over Crete.

Evie Keller led Northwest wtith 15 points, while Avyn Urbanski added nine.

Northwest 36, Crete 33

Northwest 11 4 12 9—36

Crete 7 9 8 9—33

NORTHWEST—Keller 15, Urbanski 9, Loman 5.

CRETE—Scoring not available.

Scotus downs GICCColumbus Scotus handed Grand Island Central Catholic its first loss of the season Friday night.

The Shamrocks outscored the Class C-1, No. 5 Crusaders 25-11 in the third quarter en route to a 57-47 win Friday night.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said it was more than the third quarter that led to the loss for the Crusaders. He just said Scotus just played better, including going 19-of-25 from the free-throw line.

“We just didn’t play good defense and didn’t execute our offense,” Mayfield said. “We didn’t play well in the first half and we had the lead. They just knocked us out in that third quarter. We just weren’t mentally strong. We just didn’t do a lot of things well tonight and they did. Give them credit.”

Anna Tibbetts led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Lucy Ghaifan added 10.

Scotus 57, Grand Island CC 47

Columbus Scotus 8 10 25 14—57 Grand Island CC 13 6 11 17—47

COLUMBUS SCOTUS—L. Brezenski 2, Kuhl 6, Dierman 13, E. Brezenski 12, Rusher 16, Steffensmeier 8.

GRAND ISLAND CC—O’Boyle 8, Tibbetts 12, Maser 5, Moody 5, Gangwish 7, Ghaifan 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL Scotus defeats GICC

44-43The Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team sufference a 44-43 loss to Columbus Scotus at home Friday.

Ishmael Nadir led the Crusaders with 24 points in the loss.

Scotus 44, Grand Island CC 43 Col. Scotus 15 10 9 10—44 Grand Island CC 12 14 6 11—43

COL. SCOTUS—Faust 10, Heng 14, Lindhoist 8, Pelan 3, Cameron 9.

GICC—Nadir 24, Liban 7, Hubl 3, Stegman 5, Fox 4.

Northwest suffers 66-40 loss to Crete CRETE — Northwest fell to Crete 66-40 Friday.

The Cardinals outscored the Vikings 21-5 in the second quarter to take control.

No other information was provided.

Crete 66, Northwest 40

Northwest 5 7 14 14—40 Crete 9 21 15 21—66

NORTHWEST-No scoring available.

CRETE-No scoring available.