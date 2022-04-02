Friday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

Wal, Buman lead GISH at Columbus Invite

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys track and field team had two winners during the Columbus Invite Friday.

Yiech Wal captured the triple jump at 41-4, while Hayden Buman took the high jump at 6-2.

Cassidy Hinken led the Islander girls by taking second in the triple jump at 35-10.

GIRLS TENNNIS

Crusaders defeat Kearney Catholic 8-1

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team opened its season with a win.

The Crusaders defeated Kearney Catholic 8-1 Friday.

GICC swept the singles matches after going 2-1 in the doubles matches.

Brooklyn Kolbet was involved in two of the closest wins. She won her No. 2 singles over MaKenzie Schroeder 9-7, while joining with Ayonya Birthi at No. 3 doubles in defeating Lana Werner and Schroeder.

Grand Island CC 8, Kearney Catholic 1

Singles

No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Lana Werner, KC, 8-1

No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. MaKenzie Schroeder, KC, 9-7

No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Sydney Conner, KC, 8-5.

No. 4 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Claire Rogers, KC, 8-1.

No. 5 — Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Kyleigh Seim, KC, 8-2

No. 6 — Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Ashton Huls, KC, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Rogers/Conner, KC, def. Golka/Maser, GICC, 8-4.

No. 2 — Weyers/Woods, GICC, def. Huls/Seim, KC, 8-5.

No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Schroeder/Werner, KC, 9-7.

BOYS GOLF

Northwest finishes third in home triangular

The Northwest boys golf team finished third at its home triangular Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Aurora won the triangular with a 171 score with Cauy Walters leading the way with a 39, while Drew Knust was second with a 40.

Braden Cochran shot a 47 to lead the Vikings, who fired a 200.

Northwest Triangular

Team scores

Aurora 171, Hastings St. Cecilia 188, Northwest 200

Team results

AURORA — Cauy Walters 39, Drew Knust 40, Tate Nachtigal 45, Dylan Danielson 47, Luke Grosshans 50.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA — Luke Landgren 42, Ethan Bright 45, Graham Daly 46, Aiden Weeks 55, John Paul Hrnchir 58.

NORTHWEST — Braden Cochran 47, Jared Dramse 49, Cole Martin