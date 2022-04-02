Friday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD
Wal, Buman lead GISH at Columbus Invite
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys track and field team had two winners during the Columbus Invite Friday.
Yiech Wal captured the triple jump at 41-4, while Hayden Buman took the high jump at 6-2.
Cassidy Hinken led the Islander girls by taking second in the triple jump at 35-10.
GIRLS TENNNIS
Crusaders defeat Kearney Catholic 8-1
The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team opened its season with a win.
The Crusaders defeated Kearney Catholic 8-1 Friday.
GICC swept the singles matches after going 2-1 in the doubles matches.
Brooklyn Kolbet was involved in two of the closest wins. She won her No. 2 singles over MaKenzie Schroeder 9-7, while joining with Ayonya Birthi at No. 3 doubles in defeating Lana Werner and Schroeder.
Grand Island CC 8, Kearney Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Lana Werner, KC, 8-1
No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. MaKenzie Schroeder, KC, 9-7
No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Sydney Conner, KC, 8-5.
No. 4 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Claire Rogers, KC, 8-1.
No. 5 — Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Kyleigh Seim, KC, 8-2
No. 6 — Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Ashton Huls, KC, 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Rogers/Conner, KC, def. Golka/Maser, GICC, 8-4.
No. 2 — Weyers/Woods, GICC, def. Huls/Seim, KC, 8-5.
No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Schroeder/Werner, KC, 9-7.
BOYS GOLF
Northwest finishes third in home triangular
The Northwest boys golf team finished third at its home triangular Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Aurora won the triangular with a 171 score with Cauy Walters leading the way with a 39, while Drew Knust was second with a 40.
Braden Cochran shot a 47 to lead the Vikings, who fired a 200.
Northwest Triangular
Team scores
Aurora 171, Hastings St. Cecilia 188, Northwest 200
Team results
AURORA — Cauy Walters 39, Drew Knust 40, Tate Nachtigal 45, Dylan Danielson 47, Luke Grosshans 50.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA — Luke Landgren 42, Ethan Bright 45, Graham Daly 46, Aiden Weeks 55, John Paul Hrnchir 58.
NORTHWEST — Braden Cochran 47, Jared Dramse 49, Cole Martin