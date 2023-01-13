Friday's City Roundup

City Roundup

Boys basketball

Grand Island rallies to defeat Fremont

FREMONT - The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Fremont.

The Islanders (3-9) outscored the Tigers 33-11 in the second half to take a 49-44 win Friday.

That run included a 21-6 fourth quarter.

“We didn’t start well but our kids finished well,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said. “I’m proud of the kids for staying together when things looked bleak. We didn’t play really well in the first half but they responded very well in the second half and found a way to get the win.”

Rylie Plummer and Kazadi Mukoma each led the Islanders with 11 points.

Grand Island plays at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue East.

Grand Island 49, Fremont 44

Grand Island; 12; 4; 12; 21-49

Fremont; 15; 18; 5; 6-44

GRAND ISLAND-M. Moroma 6, Plummer 11, K. Moroma 11, Marsh 7, Barrientos 3, Choal 5.

FREMONT-Jensen 10, Gallatin 14, Bryant 11, Sagehorn 2, Karnatz 3.

Aquinas too much for GICC

DAVID CITY - David City Aquinas outscored Grand Island Central Catholic 33-24 in the second half.

That led to a 54-42 Crusader loss Friday night.

Thomas Liban paced GICC with 15 points in the loss.

Aquinas 54, Grand Island CC 42

Grand Island CC; 8; 10; 10;14 -42

Aquinas; 9; 12; 15; 18-54

GRAND ISLAND CC-Nadir 4, Liban 15, Alberts 6, Hubl 3, Stegman 2, Haney 1, Mehring 4, Fox 7.

AQUINAS-Sellers 10, Stouffer 25, Novacek 3, Lavicky 12, Pohl 4.

Girls Basketball

O’Boyle helps GICC cruise past Aquinas

DAVID CITY - Avery O’Boyle stepped up for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team.

With Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods sidelined with injuries, the junior came through and scored 19 points to lead the Crusaders, who snapped a two-game losing streak, past Aquinas 49-25 Friday.

“She played outstanding tonight. It was definitely the best game she’s played and it wasn’t just her scoring, she did a great job defensively, took care of the ball and did a lot of good things for us,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “She’s playing with a lot of confidence."

“Overall, we played good team basketball tonight.”

The Crusaders hit five 3-pointers in the contest. Kylie Gangwish added seven points.

GICC hosts Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Grand Island CC 49, Aquinas 25

Grand Island CC (7-5); 16; 9; 14; 10-49

Aquinas; 10; 7; 2; 6-25

GRAND ISLAND CC-O’Boyle 19, Tibbetts 6, Gangwish 7, Moody 4, Maser 4, Gellatly 6, Herbek 3.

AQUINAS-Jelinek 2, Romshek 4, Wollmer 2, Stara 1, Hartman 8, Vandenberg 4, Kadavy 1, Wisnieski 2, Wachal 1.

Islanders fall to Fremont

FREMONT – The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Fremont 68-27 Friday.

The Islanders fell behind 17-3 at the end of the first quarter and never recovered.

No other information was provided.

Fremont 68, Grand Island 27

Grand Island; 3; 8; 7; 9-27

Fremont; 17; 20; 17; 14-68

GRAND ISLAND-No scoring available.

FREMONT-No scoring available.