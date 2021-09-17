Friday's City Sports Roundup: Northwest drops top 10 road battle to Waverly

PREP FOOTBALL
No. 5 Waverly defeats No. 8 Northwest
WAVERLY — What was a promising start turned south for No. 8 Northwest against No. 5 Waverly.
Northwest jumped out to a 20-6 second-quarter lead, but Waverly scored on five straight possessions to take a 41-20 lead before holding off a late Northwest rally for a 41-34 win during a battle of the Vikings Friday at Waverly.
Northwest led 7-6 in the second quarter when Sam Hartman threw a pair of touchdowns to Travin Harring to help them take the 20-6 lead.
After Waverly scored on the five-straight possessions, Northwest tried to rally back when Hartman scored on a 1-yard. He later found Tyler Douglass for 46 yards for a score to bring Northwest back to within 41-34.
They had a chance to bring it closer but Waverly intercepted a Hartman pass to seal the game.
Waverly had 430 yards with 270 coming on the ground.
Hartman passed for 200 yards with three touchdowns, while rushing for 61 yards with two scores.
Northwest looks to get back in the win column as it hosts Scottsbluff Friday.
North Platte St. Pats shuts out GICC
Grand Island Central Catholic was shut out at home by North Platte St. Patrick’s 29-0 Friday.
The Irish rushed for 255 yards. Jackson Roberts did most of the damage with 26 carries for 155 yards with two touchdowns.
The Crusaders were held 67 yards rushing, with Brayton Johnson having 60 of those yards. Johnson was also 5 of 13 for 52 yards.
Heartland Lutheran falls to Lewiston
The Heartland Lutheran football team fell to Lewiston 82-30.
No other information was provided.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders dominate Roncalli 9-0
OMAHA — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team had no problems with Omaha Roncalli Friday.
The Crusades cruised to a 9-0 win over the Crimson Pride. They won six of the nine matches by scores of 8-0, while two more were 8-1 wins.
The closest match was at No. 1 singles, where Caden Menaugh posted an 8-4 victory over Ben Rheinleimer.
GICC will be at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.
GICC 9, Om. Roncalli 0
Singles
No. 1 — Caden Menaugh, GICC, def. Ben Rheinleimer, OR, 8-4.
No. 2 — Austin Staab, GICC,d ef. Troy Coughlin, OR, 8-0
No. 3 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Noah Herring, OR, 8-0.
No. 4 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Ben Carpenter, OR, 8-0.
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Cam Rohlfson, OR, 8-0.
No. 6 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Grant Ryan, OR, 8-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Schardt/Henry, GICC, def. Couglin/Rheinleimer, OR, 8-0.
No. 2 — King/Fox, GICC, def. Hering/Silvan, OR, 8-1.
No. 3 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. Ryan/Carpenter, OR, 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders go 1-2 during first day of LPS Classic
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 1-2 during the first day of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic Friday.
The Islanders defeated Lincoln North Star 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, but lost to Gretna 25-16, 25-23 and Bellevue West 25-20, 25-9.
Grand Island will play in the Silver Bracket and will open with Lincoln East at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS GOLF
GICC takes second at Minden Invite
MINDEN — Three medalists helped the Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf take second at the Minden Invite Friday.
Angela Messere led the Crusaders with a second-place finish after firing a 94, while Emery Obermiller was fifth with an 89.
Ember Kleint also earned a medal after taking 11th with a 107.
Minden Invite
Team Standings
Minden 411, Grand Island CC 418, Northwest JV 452, Adams Central 490, Hastings 496, Gibbon 579, Superior 442.
Individual Medalists
1, Kaylee Smith, MIN, 93; 2, Angela Messere, GICC, 94; 3, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 97; 4, Anna Brant, HAS, 98; 5, Emery Obermiller, gicc, 89; 6, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 101; 7, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 101; 8, Callie Whitten, MIN, 104; 9, Amber Muhlbach, NWJV, 106; 10, Haley Blackstone, SUP, 107, 11, Ember Kleint, GICC, 107; 12, Nadia McMeen, SUP, 110; 13, Jordyn Cross, CAM, 111; 14, Emma Henderson, SUP, 112; 15, Mya Cook, NWJV, 112.
Other GICC golfers: Madeline Logue 119, Morgan Schulte 153.
Other NW JV golfers: Treasure Mason 115, Callie Collins 119, Jaci Wattier 119.
SOFTBALL
GISH splits during Millard North Invite
MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball team posted a split during the first day of the Millard North Invite.
The Islanders opened with an 11-3 five-inning win over Lincoln Northeast. Grand Island jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings and never looked back.
GISH connected on 11 hits with two doubles by Brianne Lawver and Brittani Titman. Jaidyn Walford led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
In the second game, the Islanders fell to Omaha Marian 7-6. The Crusaders led 7-2 going into the top of the fifth. Grand Island scored five runs in the inning to pull to within one but couldn’t get closer.
The Islanders hit three home runs from Brianne Lawver, Leslie Ramos and Brittna Titman. Lawver led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Ramos was 2 for 3 while also getting a double and thre RBIs.
Lincoln Northeast 000 30—3 5 4
Grand Island 023 42—11 11 1
WP—Cabello. LP—Duncan. 2B—GI: Lawver, Titman. HR—LNE: Woodward, Duncan.