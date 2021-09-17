Friday's City Sports Roundup: Northwest drops top 10 road battle to Waverly

PREP FOOTBALL

No. 5 Waverly defeats No. 8 Northwest

WAVERLY — What was a promising start turned south for No. 8 Northwest against No. 5 Waverly.

Northwest jumped out to a 20-6 second-quarter lead, but Waverly scored on five straight possessions to take a 41-20 lead before holding off a late Northwest rally for a 41-34 win during a battle of the Vikings Friday at Waverly.

Northwest led 7-6 in the second quarter when Sam Hartman threw a pair of touchdowns to Travin Harring to help them take the 20-6 lead.

After Waverly scored on the five-straight possessions, Northwest tried to rally back when Hartman scored on a 1-yard. He later found Tyler Douglass for 46 yards for a score to bring Northwest back to within 41-34.

They had a chance to bring it closer but Waverly intercepted a Hartman pass to seal the game.

Waverly had 430 yards with 270 coming on the ground.

Hartman passed for 200 yards with three touchdowns, while rushing for 61 yards with two scores.

Northwest looks to get back in the win column as it hosts Scottsbluff Friday.