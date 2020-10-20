Fullerton overcomes errors, Red Hornets to get sweep

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

HL coach Connie Hiegel said confidence would have been big if the Red Hornets could have grabbed that first set.

“We had a chance and I thought we were going to pull it out because we really had them rattled,” she said. “We got in their heads. I was pleased because we were playing very fluid, staying with them and avoiding their block. It would have made a huge difference if we could have grabbed that first set.”

But Fullerton carried that momentum into the second set and got its offense going, mainly from the Plumbtree sisters of Hanna, Jordan and McKenna. Jordan, a 6-1 junior, led all attackers with 12 kills with nine coming in the last two sets, while Hanna, a 6-4 senior, recorded eight of her 11 kills in the second and third sets. McKenna, a 6-0 freshman, chipped in seven kills.

“They served very well and I think they also picked up a bit. They cut down on their errors and played better at the net in the later portion of the match,” Hiegel said.

Gonsior, who served a 10-point run with five ace serves in the second set, dished out 28 set assists overall.

“I give Heartland Lutheran credit, they made us work to get our points,” coach Plumbtree said. “They always do. But we’ll take any kind of win at this point in the season.”