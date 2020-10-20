Fullerton overcomes errors, Red Hornets to get sweep

Fullerton was its own worst enemy in the early going against Heartland Lutheran.
The Warriors allowed the Red Hornets to hang around in the first set by committing six hitting errors, four serving errors and three net violations.
But once Fullerton was able to settle down, the Class C-2 No. 10 Warriors (Omaha World-Herald) came away with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-12 win Tuesday at Heartland Lutheran.
“We started off very slow and had a hard time getting our hitters going,” Warrior coach Megan Plumbtree said. “But we were able to settle down, and veryone stepped up greatly.”
Especially from behind the service line. Fullerton recorded 18 ace serves on the night, including nine from setter Teagan Gonsior.
“That’s great for us because we haven’t had as many ace serves as we’ve had (in the past),” Plumbtree said. “It’s good to see us serve aggressively right now. We like to see those ace serves.”
Heartland Lutheran overcame a 7-1 deficit to take a 20-18 lead in the first set, much coming off of Fullerton errors. But back-to-back kills from sisters Hanna and Jordan Plumbtree tied the match at 20-all. The Red Hornets retook the lead on a Maddie Graham kill, but a Jordan Plumbtree kill gave serve back to the Warriors. Gonsior started a 4-0 run with an ace serve to end the first set.
HL coach Connie Hiegel said confidence would have been big if the Red Hornets could have grabbed that first set.
“We had a chance and I thought we were going to pull it out because we really had them rattled,” she said. “We got in their heads. I was pleased because we were playing very fluid, staying with them and avoiding their block. It would have made a huge difference if we could have grabbed that first set.”
But Fullerton carried that momentum into the second set and got its offense going, mainly from the Plumbtree sisters of Hanna, Jordan and McKenna. Jordan, a 6-1 junior, led all attackers with 12 kills with nine coming in the last two sets, while Hanna, a 6-4 senior, recorded eight of her 11 kills in the second and third sets. McKenna, a 6-0 freshman, chipped in seven kills.
“They served very well and I think they also picked up a bit. They cut down on their errors and played better at the net in the later portion of the match,” Hiegel said.
Gonsior, who served a 10-point run with five ace serves in the second set, dished out 28 set assists overall.
“I give Heartland Lutheran credit, they made us work to get our points,” coach Plumbtree said. “They always do. But we’ll take any kind of win at this point in the season.”
Maggie Bexten and Graham each led the Red Hornets with three kills, while Brynn Saddler had six assists.
“There were times where we played tense and when we get tense, we tend to kind of freeze and not play as fluid,” Hiegel said. “But I do feel good because I thought we did some good things in the match.”
The Red Hornets will play in the Silver Lake tournament Thursday.
