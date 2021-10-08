Fyfe guides Islanders to victory

“That’s where Fremont comes back,” he said. “There was 1:48 on the clock, and they like to play a lot of man coverage. We knew there were going to be some opportunities there. They set out to get after it, and they got it done.

“I don’t think for a second they didn’t think they’d get a shot at the end zone at least or some good looks. They did a wonderful job.”

Neither offense had much success early on with the teams combining for six punts and three first downs in the first quarter. Neither team punted again after that.

The offenses started moving the ball in the second quarter with the Islanders driving 69 yards thanks to three passes that added up to 83 yards.

The final one saw Fyfe on the receiving end of a touchdown pass for once, and the usual quarterback made an 18-yard reception of a Cohen Evans toss with 11:01 left in the half.

“It feels good,” said Fyfe, who also had a touchdown catch against Kearney. We’ve been working on that all week in practice.”

Millard North answered, going 81 yard in eight plays with Petry capping it off with an 4-yard score one play after he broke lose for 32 yards on third-and-2.