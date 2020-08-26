Games to watch in 2020 (fingers crossed)

This high school football season would have had its own share of uncertainty even without a worldwide pandemic taking place.
In the first season of the two-year scheduling cycle, some teams find themselves in a new class. There are new opponents. There are new districts.
But add onto that the day-to-day and week-to-week uncertainty due to COVID-19…
Class A schedules have already been hit the hardest due to the decision by Omaha Public Schools to not field fall sports teams.
But there will be other teams that drop off schedules for a week or two, sometimes replaced on short notice. Take for example preseason six-man No. 1-rated McCool Junction scheduling a new opener on Tuesday when Santee had to cancel due to a student testing positive.
With this uncertainty, it might be considered a waste of time to look too far ahead on anybody’s schedule.
But think positive and let’s put together a list of some of the top games involving area teams this year.
The rules are only one game per week and each team can only be selected once.
- Aug. 28: Pierce at St. Paul. Two physical teams will get the pads popping early in the season to find out how things might stack up in Class C-1.
Pierce was hit harder than the Wildcats by graduation after advancing to the C-1 title game last year, and St. Paul wants to show that it is capable of the success it had last year when it made its first appearance in the semifinals in Class C-2.
- Sept. 4: Hastings at Scottsbluff. Up for a road trip? This Class B meeting might be worth the gas money.
It’ll be a clash in styles as preseason No. 4 Hastings has a quick-scoring air attack to go against the traditionally ground-based Bearcats, who are No. 8.
- Sept. 11: Ord at Norfolk Catholic. If heading east instead of west is your preference, then save the gas money for this game instead.
Ord has plenty of talent needed to make noise after dropping down to Class C-2. A young Norfolk Catholic was an uncharacteristic 3-6 last year, but now those young players are a year older and a year more experienced.
- Sept. 18: McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran. At least one six-man game needs to make this list.
How about last year’s state runner-up and this year’s preseason No. 1 team traveling to take on a program coming off its first playoff appearance and expecting more? The Red Hornets should be tested for the first time this season and have a chance to see exactly where they stack up.
- Sept. 25: Elgin/Pope John at Central Valley. Fans of eight-man football should see Central Valley at least once this season.
The Cougars have playmakers and talent along the line. If they can stay healthy this year, watch out.
n Oct. 2: Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell. Speaking about top eight-man football teams, two of the area’s best meet up for what should be a key game in the Class D-1 picture.
Burwell has established itself as the consistently best team in the class over the past five years, while the Rebels are trying to prove to be a program that can also always be counted on to make a deep playoff run.
- Oct. 9: Hastings St. Cecilia at GICC. Two teams who hope to get back into the playoff picture meet up for what could be an important late season matchup.
It’s also the renewal of a rivalry. Believe it or not, the Crusaders and Bluehawks haven’t met up on the football field since 2009.
- Oct. 16: Northwest at Aurora. Here’s a rivalry that did live on even though the teams were in different classes the past two seasons.
But now the Huskies have returned to Class B, and this game moves back to its rightful place as a late-season showdown with district implications.
- Grand Island at Kearney. Another rivalry game that will automatically always make this list.
If it weren’t for COVID-19, this would have been a Week 1 game at Memorial Stadium. But after the Islanders needed to be quarantined for two weeks just as practices began, it got moved to the end of the season and to Nebraska-Kearney.
With both teams having a full season to break in all of their new starters, that might only add to the competitiveness of this battle.
Prep Picks
Thursday’s Game
Palmer at Nebraska Christian
Friday’s Games
Bennington at Northwest
GICC at Sutton
Heartland Lutheran at Elba
Holdrege at Adams Central
Elm Creek at Arcadia-Loup City
North Platte at Aurora
Central City at Battle Creek
Fullerton at Central Valley
Hershey at Centura
North Platte St. Pat’s at Doniphan-Trumbull
Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia
McCook at Hastings
Giltner at Heartland
Broken Bow at Ogallala
Gordon-Rushville at Ord
Southern Valley at Ravenna
Osceola at Riverside
Harvard at Spalding Academy
Pierce at St. Paul
Burwell at West Holt
Kearney Catholic at Wood River-Shelton
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent.
