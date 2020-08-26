Games to watch in 2020 (fingers crossed)

The Cougars have playmakers and talent along the line. If they can stay healthy this year, watch out.

n Oct. 2: Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell. Speaking about top eight-man football teams, two of the area’s best meet up for what should be a key game in the Class D-1 picture.

Burwell has established itself as the consistently best team in the class over the past five years, while the Rebels are trying to prove to be a program that can also always be counted on to make a deep playoff run.

- Oct. 9: Hastings St. Cecilia at GICC. Two teams who hope to get back into the playoff picture meet up for what could be an important late season matchup.

It’s also the renewal of a rivalry. Believe it or not, the Crusaders and Bluehawks haven’t met up on the football field since 2009.

- Oct. 16: Northwest at Aurora. Here’s a rivalry that did live on even though the teams were in different classes the past two seasons.

But now the Huskies have returned to Class B, and this game moves back to its rightful place as a late-season showdown with district implications.

- Grand Island at Kearney. Another rivalry game that will automatically always make this list.