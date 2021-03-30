GICC boys dominate home track and field meet

“We’re happy with how she’s competing,” he said. “She just has so much determination and has really good work ethic and that’s why she’s successful. Plus she enjoys her teammates.”

Esch and Parr went 1-2 in the 400 (1:02.28 and 1:04.10, respectively), while Parr and Sheehy were part of the winning 400 relay (54.84) with Tatum Krikac and Hailey Reifert.

Alber said he was pleased with the Hawkettes’ performance. They brought home 15 medals overall.

“I was pretty happy with how we did today. We had a lot of great performances,” he said. “Our 400 runners really performed very well today as did our relay teams. We’re still in the beginning and we’re only going to get better. It’s nice to see us out in front right now with so much to improve.”

Vargas said she was happy St. Cecilia took the title because she felt they performed well at the Sutton Invite last week but did not have team scores.

“That’s really exciting that we got see it for real now and we all know what we can do as a team,” she said.

Marissa Rerucha was the lone winner for the GICC girls, who finished eighth with 52 points and had nine medalists. Rerucha won the pole vault (9-4).