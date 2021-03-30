GICC boys dominate home track and field meet

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team was happy to put on a good performance Tuesday.
Especially since it was its home meet.
The Crusaders dominated the Howard Schumann Track Invite by putting up 133 points, 28 more than runner-up Broken Bow.
Central Catholic recorded six wins with 19 medalists.
Crusader coach Keith Kester said the athletes are always motivated to perform.
“They want to perform well regardless of where the meet is at but it’s a lot more special at home. It makes it more fun,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who really like track and who are contributing. We had a ton of personal bests today and got a lot of points from a lot of different places from a lot of different kids. I’m very happy with the meet that we had.”
Gage Steinke was one of those athletes who contributed for the Crusaders. The junior posted victories in the 100 (11.08) and 200 (23.07), while also finishing third in the pole vault (11-4).
“It feels like I had good races but I definitely feel like I can go faster,” he said. “I just to fix a few things but still feel like I had a good day.”
Brayton Johnson and Ben Alberts were part of two victories for the Crusaders. Johnson and Alberts were part of the winning 1,600 relay (3:41.16) with Hayden Price and Reid Martinez, while Johnson claimed the 400 (53.56) and Alberts won the pole vault (11-4). Isaac Herbek was the other GICC winner in the triple jump (41-5).
Steinke said it was a good day for the Crusaders, even though they were DQed in the 400 relay for going out of the exchange zone.
“We have a lot of talent but we’re not where we are at if not for our coaching staff,” Steinke said. “Hopefully we can continue to put up good times and marks in the upcoming meets. If we do that, we could do really good late in the season.”
Meanwhile, Alayna Vargas helped Hastings St. Cecilia have a successful meet on the girls side.
The sophomore won three events, including two individual, to help the Hawkettes win the title with 100 points, seven more than Kearney Catholic.
Vargas captured the 1,600 (5:42.55) and 3,200 (12:21.37) and was a member of the winning 3,200 relay (10:31.09) with Erin Sheehy, Jill Parr and Jenna Esch.
Vargas said she felt the strong wind that hampered competitors throughout the meet was going to be a factor, but felt the 3,200 relay set the tone.
“I knew where the wind was at so that helped me where I needed to focus on my race and where I got the wind on my back for the rest of the day,” she said.
St. Cecilia girls coach Trevor Alber said the sophomore had a good day, despite only competing on varsity for only a few weeks after she missed her freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re happy with how she’s competing,” he said. “She just has so much determination and has really good work ethic and that’s why she’s successful. Plus she enjoys her teammates.”
Esch and Parr went 1-2 in the 400 (1:02.28 and 1:04.10, respectively), while Parr and Sheehy were part of the winning 400 relay (54.84) with Tatum Krikac and Hailey Reifert.
Alber said he was pleased with the Hawkettes’ performance. They brought home 15 medals overall.
“I was pretty happy with how we did today. We had a lot of great performances,” he said. “Our 400 runners really performed very well today as did our relay teams. We’re still in the beginning and we’re only going to get better. It’s nice to see us out in front right now with so much to improve.”
Vargas said she was happy St. Cecilia took the title because she felt they performed well at the Sutton Invite last week but did not have team scores.
“That’s really exciting that we got see it for real now and we all know what we can do as a team,” she said.
Marissa Rerucha was the lone winner for the GICC girls, who finished eighth with 52 points and had nine medalists. Rerucha won the pole vault (9-4).
“She’s been consistent in that event all year long and is having a nice season for us,” Kester said.