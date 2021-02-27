GICC, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River open state tourney play Wednesday

The area’s four girls state basketball tournament qualifiers will see their bids to come away from Lincoln with a championship tip off on Wednesday.

Three of the area qualifiers are part of the Class C-1 field, which will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (21-2) faces Winnebago (15-10) — coming off an upset win over No. 1-rated Malcolm — at 1:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Broken Bow (23-1) makes its first state appearance since 2003 and takes on defending state champion North Bend Central (23-3).

Hastings St. Cecilia (22-2) begins its quest to earn a third straight title after winning back-to-back Class C-2 crowns by battling Syracuse (21-3) at 8:30 p.m.

Wood River (24-2) is part of the Class C-2 field which plays its first round at Lincoln Southeast.

The Eagles make their first state appearance in 31 years against BRLD (20-4) at 4 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, tickets must be purchased online through GoFan and redeemed on a mobile device. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are good for one game only, except for the two-game sessions on Saturday.