GICC, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River open state tourney play Wednesday

The area’s four girls state basketball tournament qualifiers will see their bids to come away from Lincoln with a championship tip off on Wednesday.
Three of the area qualifiers are part of the Class C-1 field, which will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (21-2) faces Winnebago (15-10) — coming off an upset win over No. 1-rated Malcolm — at 1:30 p.m.
At 4 p.m., Broken Bow (23-1) makes its first state appearance since 2003 and takes on defending state champion North Bend Central (23-3).
Hastings St. Cecilia (22-2) begins its quest to earn a third straight title after winning back-to-back Class C-2 crowns by battling Syracuse (21-3) at 8:30 p.m.
Wood River (24-2) is part of the Class C-2 field which plays its first round at Lincoln Southeast.
The Eagles make their first state appearance in 31 years against BRLD (20-4) at 4 p.m.
Because of the pandemic, tickets must be purchased online through GoFan and redeemed on a mobile device. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are good for one game only, except for the two-game sessions on Saturday.
Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students. An all-day pass, good only at PBA on Tuesday-Friday, will be $25.
The girls ticket link went live Saturday morning with the release of the brackets. Due to the limited capacity numbers to accommodate social distancing, tickets for Wednesday’s games in C-2, D-1 and D-2 and the third-place games will be released to the participating schools ahead of the general public.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Glance
CLASS A
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tuesday’s first-round games
Lincoln Pius X (22-0) vs. Millard North (14-9), 1:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest (19-2) vs. Omaha Central (22-3), 4 p.m.
Millard South (23-1) vs. Lincoln East (13-9), 6:15 p.m.
Fremont (21-3) vs. North Platte (16-6), 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Lincoln Pius X-Millard North winner vs. Omaha Central-Lincoln Southwest winner, 6:15 p.m.
Millard South-Lincoln East winner vs. Fremont-North Platte winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS B
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tuesday’s first-round games
Norris (20-2) vs. Bennington (14-10), 9 a.m.
York (20-3) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-4) 11:15 a.m.
Wednesday’s first-round games
Elkhorn North (18-2) vs. Omaha Gross (17-6), 9 a.m.
Crete (21-3) vs. Scottsbluff (18-6), 11:15 a.m.
Friday’s games
Norris-Bennington winner vs. York-Omaha Skutt winner, 1:30 p.m.
Crete-Scottsbluff winner vs. Elkhorn North-Omaha Gross winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
CLASS C-1
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday’s games
Grand Island CC (21-2) vs. Winnebago (15-10), 1:30 p.m.
Broken Bow (23-1) vs. North Bend Central (21-3), 4 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran (19-2) vs. Sidney (18-6), 6:15 p.m.
Hastings SC (22-2) vs. Syracuse (21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Grand Island CC/Winnebago winner vs. Broken Bow/North Bend Central winner, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Lutheran/Sidney winner vs. Hastings SC/Syracuse winner, 11:15 a.m.
Saturday’s games
Championship: Semifinal winners, 10:45 a.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m., Lincoln Northeast
CLASS C-2
Wednesday’s games
At Lincoln Southeast
Crofton (23-3) vs. Centennial (23-2), 11 a.m.
Bridgeport (23-3) vs. Lourdes CC (20-4), 1:30 p.m.
Wood River (24-2) vs. BRLD (20-4), 4 p.m.
Guardian Angels CC (23-3) vs. Ponca (19-4), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Crofton/Centennial winner vs. Bridgeport/Lourdes CC winner, 6:15 p.m.
Wood River/BRLD winner vs. Guardian Angels CC/Ponca winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
At Lincoln Northeast
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m.
CLASS D-1
Wednesday’s games
At Lincoln Southwest
Pleasanton (25-1) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-11), 11 a.m.
Archbishop Bergan (15-9) vs. Humphrey/LHF (19-4), 1:30 p.m.
Weeping Water (21-5) vs. BDS (18-7), 4 p.m.
Hartington CC (18-7) vs. South Platte (20-2), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pleasanton/Elmwood-Murdock winner vs. Archbishop Bergan-Humphrey/LHF winner, 1:30 p.m.
Weeping Water/BDS winner vs. Hartington CC/South Platte winner, 4 p.m.
Friday’s game
At Lincoln Northeast
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS D-2
Wednesday’s games
At Lincoln North Star
Humphrey SF (22-0) vs. Sterling (15-7), 11 a.m.
Mullen (24-2) vs. Exeter-Milligan (23-4), 1:30 p.m.
Falls City SH (24-2) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 4 p.m.
CWC (23-1) vs. Wynot (19-6), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Humphrey SF/Sterling winner vs. Mullen/Exeter-Milligan winner, 9 a.m.
Falls City SH/Maywood-Hayes Center winner vs. CWC/Wynot winner, 11:15 a.m.
Friday’s game
At Lincoln Northeast
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.
