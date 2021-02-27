 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GICC, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River open state tourney play Wednesday
0 comments
top story

GICC, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River open state tourney play Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

The area’s four girls state basketball tournament qualifiers will see their bids to come away from Lincoln with a championship tip off on Wednesday.

Three of the area qualifiers are part of the Class C-1 field, which will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (21-2) faces Winnebago (15-10) — coming off an upset win over No. 1-rated Malcolm — at 1:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Broken Bow (23-1) makes its first state appearance since 2003 and takes on defending state champion North Bend Central (23-3).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hastings St. Cecilia (22-2) begins its quest to earn a third straight title after winning back-to-back Class C-2 crowns by battling Syracuse (21-3) at 8:30 p.m.

Wood River (24-2) is part of the Class C-2 field which plays its first round at Lincoln Southeast.

The Eagles make their first state appearance in 31 years against BRLD (20-4) at 4 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, tickets must be purchased online through GoFan and redeemed on a mobile device. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are good for one game only, except for the two-game sessions on Saturday.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students. An all-day pass, good only at PBA on Tuesday-Friday, will be $25.

The girls ticket link went live Saturday morning with the release of the brackets. Due to the limited capacity numbers to accommodate social distancing, tickets for Wednesday’s games in C-2, D-1 and D-2 and the third-place games will be released to the participating schools ahead of the general public.

Girls State Basketball Tournament Glance

CLASS A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tuesday’s first-round games

Lincoln Pius X (22-0) vs. Millard North (14-9), 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest (19-2) vs. Omaha Central (22-3), 4 p.m.

Millard South (23-1) vs. Lincoln East (13-9), 6:15 p.m.

Fremont (21-3) vs. North Platte (16-6), 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Lincoln Pius X-Millard North winner vs. Omaha Central-Lincoln Southwest winner, 6:15 p.m.

Millard South-Lincoln East winner vs. Fremont-North Platte winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tuesday’s first-round games

Norris (20-2) vs. Bennington (14-10), 9 a.m.

York (20-3) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-4) 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday’s first-round games

Elkhorn North (18-2) vs. Omaha Gross (17-6), 9 a.m.

Crete (21-3) vs. Scottsbluff (18-6), 11:15 a.m.

Friday’s games

Norris-Bennington winner vs. York-Omaha Skutt winner, 1:30 p.m.

Crete-Scottsbluff winner vs. Elkhorn North-Omaha Gross winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

CLASS C-1

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday’s games

Grand Island CC (21-2) vs. Winnebago (15-10), 1:30 p.m.

Broken Bow (23-1) vs. North Bend Central (21-3), 4 p.m.

Lincoln Lutheran (19-2) vs. Sidney (18-6), 6:15 p.m.

Hastings SC (22-2) vs. Syracuse (21-3), 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Grand Island CC/Winnebago winner vs. Broken Bow/North Bend Central winner, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Lutheran/Sidney winner vs. Hastings SC/Syracuse winner, 11:15 a.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship: Semifinal winners, 10:45 a.m.

Third place: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m., Lincoln Northeast

CLASS C-2

Wednesday’s games

At Lincoln Southeast

Crofton (23-3) vs. Centennial (23-2), 11 a.m.

Bridgeport (23-3) vs. Lourdes CC (20-4), 1:30 p.m.

Wood River (24-2) vs. BRLD (20-4), 4 p.m.

Guardian Angels CC (23-3) vs. Ponca (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Crofton/Centennial winner vs. Bridgeport/Lourdes CC winner, 6:15 p.m.

Wood River/BRLD winner vs. Guardian Angels CC/Ponca winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

At Lincoln Northeast

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Wednesday’s games

At Lincoln Southwest

Pleasanton (25-1) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-11), 11 a.m.

Archbishop Bergan (15-9) vs. Humphrey/LHF (19-4), 1:30 p.m.

Weeping Water (21-5) vs. BDS (18-7), 4 p.m.

Hartington CC (18-7) vs. South Platte (20-2), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pleasanton/Elmwood-Murdock winner vs. Archbishop Bergan-Humphrey/LHF winner, 1:30 p.m.

Weeping Water/BDS winner vs. Hartington CC/South Platte winner, 4 p.m.

Friday’s game

At Lincoln Northeast

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Wednesday’s games

At Lincoln North Star

Humphrey SF (22-0) vs. Sterling (15-7), 11 a.m.

Mullen (24-2) vs. Exeter-Milligan (23-4), 1:30 p.m.

Falls City SH (24-2) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 4 p.m.

CWC (23-1) vs. Wynot (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Humphrey SF/Sterling winner vs. Mullen/Exeter-Milligan winner, 9 a.m.

Falls City SH/Maywood-Hayes Center winner vs. CWC/Wynot winner, 11:15 a.m.

Friday’s game

At Lincoln Northeast

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central City claims Class C crown
Preps

Central City claims Class C crown

  • Updated

A journey that began when these Central City wrestlers were 3 and 4 years old culminated Saturday in the Class C state team championship.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts