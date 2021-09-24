GICC doubles teams unbeaten at home invite

Grand Island Central Catholic’s doubles teams kept rolling along and led the Crusaders to a second-place finish at their five-team home invitational Friday.

The No. 1 team of Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt and the No. 2 team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King both went 4-0.

Henry and Schardt improved to 21-2 and have won 12 consecutive matches. Their closest match was an 8-5 win over Waverly.

Fox and King are now 22-1 at No. 2 doubles with their only loss coming to Class A Kearney. They won every match at the invite by at least an 8-3 margin.

“A lot of them are playing their best tennis, and that’s your goal,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “The key is to get just a little bit better and keep it going for the next few weeks. There are little things we can get better at — maybe shot selection, serve consistency or moving our feet better.

“There are things we can keep working on, but at this point with three weeks it’s like cramming for a test. It usually doesn’t work.”

Austin Staab (12-2) finished 3-1 at No. 2 singles, only losing to Avelino Hanmer of team champion Omaha Skutt.

Caden Menaugh was 0-4 at No. 1 singles.