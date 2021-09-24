GICC doubles teams unbeaten at home invite

Grand Island Central Catholic’s doubles teams kept rolling along and led the Crusaders to a second-place finish at their five-team home invitational Friday.
The No. 1 team of Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt and the No. 2 team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King both went 4-0.
Henry and Schardt improved to 21-2 and have won 12 consecutive matches. Their closest match was an 8-5 win over Waverly.
Fox and King are now 22-1 at No. 2 doubles with their only loss coming to Class A Kearney. They won every match at the invite by at least an 8-3 margin.
“A lot of them are playing their best tennis, and that’s your goal,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “The key is to get just a little bit better and keep it going for the next few weeks. There are little things we can get better at — maybe shot selection, serve consistency or moving our feet better.
“There are things we can keep working on, but at this point with three weeks it’s like cramming for a test. It usually doesn’t work.”
Austin Staab (12-2) finished 3-1 at No. 2 singles, only losing to Avelino Hanmer of team champion Omaha Skutt.
Caden Menaugh was 0-4 at No. 1 singles.
“Both doubles went 4-0, No. 2 singles went 3-1 and No. 1 singles ran into a band saw today,” Lowry said. “There were some really talented players here today. The four that he played I think could be in the top eight at state, so it’s a definite gauge to see where we are at.”
Lowry said it was a good invite — despite some technical difficulties due to mistimed sprinklers going off at the Grand Island
Senior High courts right when the invite was ready to begin. That forced the relocation of the singles divisions to the Grand Island Tennis Center and Buechler Park.
“It was good to see some different people,” Lowry said. “It was good to see Waverly and Skutt, a couple of talented teams from out east that we don’t get to see too much. It was a good day of tennis.”